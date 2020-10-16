AMD's Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors have started showing up on various online retailers including Amazon as spotted by Momomo_US. Listed at Amazon Italy, the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, & Ryzen 7 5800X are available for pre-order but at inflated prices which are expected of a preliminary listing.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X & Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop CPUs Listed on Amazon For Pre-Order

The top trio of AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs has been listed by Amazon Italy and available for pre-order. These include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, and the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X. The pre-order prices are preliminary and as such, higher than the MSRPs which were suggested by AMD and also due to the added VAT for the given region. Links and prices are mentioned below:

These prices are definitely higher than the official MSRPs suggested by AMD for the EU market (at least for France) which were reported a few days ago by Overclocking.com and listed as below:

5950X Boxed Processor 16 Core - €819

5900X Boxed Processor 12 Core - €565

5800X Boxed Processor 8 Core - €460

5600X Boxed Processor 6 Core - €309

While I personally won't advise pre-ordering the processors at the said prices, there's a slight possibility of the high-end models to face a shortage at launch so those who have been waiting to grab these processors at launch would take this as an opportunity and just get one regardless of the price. The release date is still the 5th of November for the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs so the chips would be shipped to customers that day.

In addition to that, several EU & UK based outlets have also listed the Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs although none of them are taking pre-orders yet. Following are some of the listings:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Boxed Packages Pictures:









AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.













In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here. All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).