AMD’s Entry-Level & Quad Core Rembrandt APU Spotted & Benchmarked: Rocks 4 Zen 3+ & 3 RDNA 2 Cores

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 29, 2022

AMD might be planning to release entry-level Rembrandt Laptop APUs based on the Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 core architecture as indicated in a leak within the Geekbench 5 database discovered by Benchleaks.

AMD Rembrandt APUs Might Be Getting Quad Core Variants For Entry-Level Laptops

A recent entry on the Geekbench 5 database shows a brand new AMD Rembrandt APU which has the OPN code as "100-000000552-40_Y". There's no model name attached to this chip but it's listed as a "Rembrandt" part and the specifications suggest that the chip features 4 cores and 8 threads based on the Zen 3+ core architecture. The Zen 3+ core architecture is an optimized variant of the 7nm Zen 3 architecture that utilizes a 6nm process node from TSMC & delivers increased efficiency for laptops.

AMD Rembrandt "Ryzen 3" Quad-Core APU Geekbench 5 Score:

In terms of clock speeds, the AMD Rembrandt APU rocks a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.14 GHz. The APU features 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache and is featured on the FP7 socket for Rembrandt Laptop APUs. The APU also comes with an RDNA 2 "GFX1035" GPU core that features 3 Compute Units or 192 stream processors clocked at 1600 MHz.

AMD Rembrandt vs Barcelo Quad-Core (Geekbench 5 MT)
Multi-Core
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
Ryzen 3 5425U
Ryzen 3 6000U
AMD Rembrandt vs Barcelo Quad-Core (Geekbench 5 ST)
Single-Core
0
1000
2000
3000
4000
5000
6000
0
1000
2000
3000
4000
5000
6000
Ryzen 3 5425U
Ryzen 3 6000U

So far we know of two RDNA 2 integrated GPUs featured on the existing Rembrandt APU lineup. We have the Radeon 680M which features 12 Compute Units, we have the Radeon 660M which features half the units of its bigger brother at 6 and the new chip will have half the CUs of the 660M. It is likely that this chip will be branded as the Radeon 640M though we cannot say for sure.

AMD Rembrandt "Ryzen 3" Quad-Core APU Geekbench 5 OpenCL Score:

So far, the only quad-core APUs within the Ryzen laptop lineup are the ones within the Barcelo family such as the Ryzen 3 5425U but that has a lower base and boost clock speed of 2.7 / 4.1 GHz. The APU rocks 6 Compute Units but is based on the older Vega GPU core and also runs at a lower 1500 MHz clock speed. The laptop this chip leaked within was an HP mt845 "Mobile Thin Client' design and comes with 16 GB of DDR5 memory.

AMD RDNA 2 3-CU iGPU OpenCL Performance
Single-Core
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Radeon Vega 11 (11 CU)
Radeon 640M (3 CU)

Based on the performance results, the AMD Rembrandt Quad Core APU performs nearly identical to the Ryzen 3 5425U "Barcelo" chip which might have something to do with its ES nature. As for the GPU, the 3 RDNA 2 Compute Units offer similar performance as a Vega 11 iGPU with 11 CUs. Overall, the chip looks to be a solid entry-level solution that should be placed within the Ryzen 3 APU range. It is not known when AMD would launch its entry-level Rembrandt APUs but based on this leak, we might be looking at designs coming in real soon!

AMD Ryzen 6000U 'Rembrandt' & Ryzen 5000U 'Barcelo' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsTDP
Ryzen 7 6800URembrandt UZen 3+6nm8 / 162.7 GHz4.7 GHz16 MB12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz)15-28W
Ryzen 5 6600URembrandt UZen 3+6nm6 / 122.9 GHz4.5 GHz16 MB6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz)15-28W
Ryzen 7 5825UBarcelo UZen 37nm8 / 162.0 GHz4.5 GHz16 MB8 CU Vega (1800 MHz)15W
Ryzen 5 5625UBarcelo UZen 37nm6 / 122.3 GHz4.3 GHz16 MB7 CU Vega (1600 MHz)15W
Ryzen 3 5425UBarcelo UZen 37nm4 / 82.7 GHz4.1 GHz8 MB6 CU Vega (1500 MHz)15W

