AMD Zen 5 Powered Next-Gen EPYC ‘Turin’, Ryzen 8000 ‘Granite Ridge’ & Ryzen 8000 ‘Strix Point’ CPUs To Be Produced on TSMC’s 3nm Process Node

In a report published by ChinaTimes, it is stated that AMD is all set to leverage TSMC's 3nm process node for the production of its Zen 5 powered next-generation EPYC and Ryzen CPUs. The 3nm AMD Zen 5 architecture will be replacing the 5nm Zen 4 architecture that is expected to launch next year with EPYC Genoa and Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs.

AMD Zen 5 To Be Produced on TSMC's 3nm Process Node, Featured on EPYC 'Turin', Ryzen 8000 'Granite Ridge' & 'Strix Point CPUs

While Zen 4 is aiming to launch in 2022, the Zen 5 architecture is slated for a 2023-2024 launch. It looks like the transition to Zen 5 from Zen 4 would be faster than the transition from Zen 3 to Zen 4. The report states that AMD is expected to detail its vision of the future (likely in the form of new roadmaps) at Computex 2021 which is just a few hours away from now.

The AMD Zen 4 design is expected to be finalized by the second half of this year and will be based on TSMC's 5nm process node. Meanwhile, TSMC is expected to commence mass production of its 3nm process node by the second half of 2022, and the ramp is expected in 2023. The process node will be used to produce AMD's next-gen Zen 5 chips in its EPYC & Ryzen families. These three lines include the 5th Generation EPYC 'Turin', 7th Generation Ryzen 'Granite Ridge', and 7th Generation Ryzen 'Strix Point' CPUs/APUs. Both Zen 4 and Zen 5 will make AMD become TSMC's largest HPC customers in 2023 and 2024. More details on these families are provided below.

AMD Ryzen 8000 'Granite Rdige' Mainstream Zen 5 3nm Desktop CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 'Granite Ridge' family will be part of the brand new Zen 5 family of processors. The processors being a mainstream part, will be supported by the AM5 platform on the brand new LGA 1718 socket. There's not much we know about the Granite Ridge chips aside from the fact that their Zen 5 cores will offer a step up in IPC, efficiency, clock speed, & performance over the Zen 4 cores & will also most likely boast an increased core count if Zen 4 Raphael chips skip on that front.

Like Raphael, AMD's Granite Ridge Ryzen Desktop CPUs will also feature an integrated GPU which will either be an enhanced version of RDNA 2 or the next-gen RDNA 3. The I/O chip could go for a sub-6nm process node and we are likely to see increased I/O and possibly even implementation of PCIe Gen 5.0 interface to match Intel's mainstream platform. With that said, Zen 5 is still a huge mystery so it will take a few years before we get to know anything concrete about the final specs and performance numbers of the new chips.

AMD Ryzen 8000 'Strix Point' Mainstream Zen 5 3nm Desktop APUs

AMD's Strix Point Ryzen APUs will be offering a hybrid architecture that is made by combining two Zen core IPs. The main cores would be based on the Zen 5 architecture & the rest of the cores will rely on the Zen 4 architecture. The Zen 4 architecture is planned for launch sometime in 2022 while these APUs are expected to debut around 2024.

It is stated that both Zen 5 and Zen 4 cores for Strix Point APUs will be based on the 3nm process node. What's interesting is that Zen 4 is initially fabricated on the 5nm process node so we might be looking at an enhanced version of the architecture. The little Zen 4 cores are said to be called Zen 4D. The AMD Strix Point Ryzen APUs are expected to feature 8 large Zen 5 cores and 4 smaller cores.

There's also a new L4 cache system to be incorporated on AMD Strix Point APUs which is going to work as a system-level cache. The rumor states that the hybrid approach could only be a mobile-specific launch while desktop chips will rely on the same monolithic design. It will be really interesting to see whether AMD uses its X3D packaging technology for Strix Point APUs as it does sound like the next logical path in the development of MCM APUs.

So far, AMD APUs have been offering a monolithic design with all IPs (CPU/GPU/IO) onboard the same die. Technologies such as Infinity Cache and GPU IPs such as RDNA 3 are also expected to debut with Strix Point Ryzen APUs. Once again, this is all just a rumor but we can definitely expect lots of interesting developments in the APU segment in the years to come.

AMD EPYC 'Turin' HPC / Server Zen 5 3nm Processors

The AMD 5th Gen EPYC family, codenamed Turin, will be replacing the Genoa lineup but will be compatible with the SP5 platform. The Turin line of chips could utilize package designs unlike we have ever seen before. We know that Milan-X is a thing and it is allegedly going to feature Zen 3 cores stacked upon each other for increased core counts however, Turing comes years later & as such, we can expect more futuristic package designs.

AMD Genoa CPUs are stated to feature up to 96 cores and PCIe Gen 5.0 interface. With Turin, we could very likely see PCIe Gen 6.0 interface and up to 128 cores on a single chip or even higher if AMD is going for stacked X3D chiplets. Of course, we cannot forget AMD's Ryzen Threadripper line of HEDT chips which will obviously get a grand launch with the Zen 5 cores but that lineup is always kept at the end of the Zen product cycle so we don't expect that launch to happen till the end of 2024 or even 2025.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) EPYC Turin (5th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

