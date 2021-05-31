Watch The AMD Computex 2021 Keynote Live Here – Radeon RX 6000M, Next-Gen Ryzen, Threadripper CPUs & More

AMD is going to host its high-performance Computex 2021 keynote featuring CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, tomorrow which will be featuring a host of announcements in its CPU & GPU segment. Tune in with us over here to watch all those announcements live here.

AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, To Host High-Performance Computing Keynote at Computex 2021 on June 1st, Will Focus on High-End Announcements For PC Enthusiasts & Gamers

The AMD Computex 2021 keynote will take place on 1st June at 10 AM (Taipei Time). AMD's keynote will be primarily focusing on PC enthusiasts and gamers as mentioned in the previous presser.

AMD Zen 4 ‘Raphael’ Ryzen Desktop AM5 CPU Package Mockup Pictured, Chonky IHS & Square Shaped LGA 1718 Chip

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, is invited back to deliver a keynote address at COMPUTEX 2021. This digital keynote will be on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Taipei time, with the keynote theme “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem”. “The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives – from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year’s COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio” COMPUTEX displays will be digital this year, with keynotes and forums running on hybrid. “It has been a year unlike others. Technology has gotten us through some of the most challenging times,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. “We will continue to transform our exhibition models and practices to meet the evolving needs of our exhibitors, visitors, and media, without losing the most essential element of a trade show – connection.” Dr. Lisa Su is proud to join COMPUTEX once again in 2021. “The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives – from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year’s COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio,” said Dr. Lisa Su. At the COMPUTEX | AMD CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision for the future of computing, including details of the growing adoption of the AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions, built for PC enthusiasts and gamers. AMD is a leading player in creating world-class high-performance computing solutions, under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su. Their technology sparks and creates ideas that transform our lives. “AMD is a star that continues to accelerate in the tech industry, and we are very excited that Dr. Lisa Su is joining COMPUTEX 2021. We can expect and look forward to exciting news that Dr. Su is bringing to COMPUTEX,” said James Huang. TAITRA is extending invitations to global CEOs to keynote at COMPUTEX 2021. The COMPUTEX keynote and forum schedule will be updated regularly as more speakers are announced. For more show information, please check out the official COMPUTEX website.

When it comes to high-performance computing announcements, we can almost most certainly think of a few products that AMD might be announcing at its Computex 2021 keynote. First up, there's the next-generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup codenamed Chagall that has been in the works for a while now. The next-generation Threadripper family would feature the new Zen 3 architecture and deliver insane performance leaps like the ones we saw on the EPYC Milan line of server chips.

It is also stated that AMD will share the vision for the future of computing which means we can expect brand new CPU and GPU roadmaps. AMD is hard on work on its next-generation RDNA 3 lineup of GPUs featuring MCM technologies and updating its existing roadmap will solve the confusion regarding AMD's upcoming Zen products with rumors (Warhol & Raphael). Some reports also suggest that we will see the first AMD Navi 23 GPUs along with the Radeon RX 6000M series, the Radeon Pro (RDNA 2) lineup, and a DIY-specific AMD Ryzen 5000G launch.

With that said, let us know your thoughts below of what you expect AMD will be unveiling during its 2021 Computex keynote.