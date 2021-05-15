AMD To Ship Zen 4 Powered EPYC Genoa ‘7004’ CPUs With More Than 64 Cores, EPYC Embedded ‘3004’ With Up To 64 Cores, Roadmap Reveals

AMD's latest embedded roadmap has revealed the core counts that we can expect on the Zen 4 powered EPYC Genoa '7004' and EPYC Embedded '3004' series processors. Leaked by Videocardz, the roadmap confirms that Zen 4 is expected to launch in 2022.

Leaked Roadmap Confirms AMD EPYC Genoa '7004' CPUs With More Than 64 Cores, EPYC Embedded '3004' With Up To 64 Cores

According to the leak, AMD's Zen 4 processors, or at least, the Zen 4 powered EPYC CPUs, will be launching in 2022. Based on the positioning on the roadmap, it looks like we are expecting a hard launch around mid of 2022. We will first get the Genoa '7004' CPUs followed by EPYC Embedded '3004' CPUs in Q1 2023. As for the details on what to expect from these CPUs, well they are listed below.

AMD Cancels Exclusivity Commitment To GlobalFoundries 12nm and 14nm Wafers

AMD EPYC Genoa '7004' Server CPUs With Zen 4 Architecture

Talking about AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs themselves, the chips will pack a mammoth of 96 cores & 192 threads. These will be based on AMD's brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to deliver some insane IPC uplifts while utilizing the TSMC 5nm process node. A recent rumor had pointed out that the AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs are expected to offer up to 29% IPC uplift over Milan CPUs and a 40% overall improvement thanks to other key technologies that we will get to in a bit.

To get to 96 cores, AMD has to pack more cores in its EPYC Genoa CPU package. AMD is said to achieve this by incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. That aligns with the increased socket size and we could be looking at a massive CPU interposer, even larger than the existing EPYC CPUs. The CPU is said to feature TDPs ranging between 120W-320W which will be configurable up to 400W.

The CPUs will be compatible with the LGA 6096 socket which will be the largest socket in existence at the time of its launch. Other than that, it is stated that AMD's EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 160 for a 2P (dual-socket) configuration. The SP5 platform will also feature DDR5-5200 memory support which is some insane improvement over the existing DDR4-3200 MHz DIMMs. But that's not all, it will also support up to 12 DDR5 memory channels and 2 DIMMs per channel which will allow up to 3 TB of system memory using 128 GB modules.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Overclocked To A Record Breaking 3.3 GHz, Scores Over 41,000 Points in 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme Benchmark

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Naples AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Genoa Family Branding EPYC 7001 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7003 EPYC 7004? Family Launch 2017 2019 2021 2022 CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 4 Process Node 14nm GloFo 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm TSMC Platform Name SP3 SP3 SP3 SP5 Socket LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 6096 Max Core Count 32 64 64 96 Max Thread Count 64 128 128 192 Max L3 Cache 64 MB 256 MB 256 MB 384 MB? Chiplet Design 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD Memory Support DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Channels 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 12 Channel PCIe Gen Support 64 Gen 3 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 5 TDP Range 200W 280W 280W 320W (cTDP 400W)

AMD EPYC Embedded '3004' Server CPUs With Zen 4 Architecture

Moving over to the Embedded stuff, the EPYC Embedded '3004' CPUs will also be featuring the Zen 4 core architecture and come with a multi-chip module solution. The chips would range from 32 to up to 64 cores while the TDPs are mentioned between 65W to 120W. The EPYC Embedded chips are soldered straight on the motherboard so we can expect a diverse range of platforms around them.

AMD just recently launched its Zen 3 powered Milan '7003' CPUs so we can expect them to start talking about Genoa later this year or at CES 2022.