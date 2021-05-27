AMD Next-Gen Ryzen 8000 ‘Granite Ridge’ CPUs With Zen 5 & ‘Strix Point’ APUs With Zen 5 + Zen 4D Cores Spotted in Leaked Roadmap

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 8000 Desktop CPUs codenamed Granite Ridge & Ryzen 8000 Desktop APUs codenamed Strix Point have been spotted in a leaked roadmap.

AMD Ryzen 8000 Desktop 'Granite Ridge' CPU & 'Strix Point' APU Families Leak Out, Zen 5 & Zen 4D Cores Ahoy!

We have been hearing many rumors about the AMD Strix Point APUs recently but this is the first time we get to hear the name of the successor to AMD's Raphael Desktop CPUs which is going to be known as Granite Ridge. It looks like AMD will be sticking with the Ryzen 8000 branding for its Zen 5 powered Granite Ridge (Mainstream Desktop CPU) and hybrid architecture-powered STRIX Point (Mainstream Desktop APU) families.

We don't get any specific information for the Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge Desktop CPUs but they will be compatible with the AM5 LGA1718 platform and should feature onboard RDNA graphics, similar to the Raphael offerings. The earliest we can expect the Zen 5 Desktop CPUs to appear is 2023.

As for Strix Point APUs, we detailed a whole load about them yesterday & the same information is reiterated below:

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen 8000 'Strix Point' Hybrid Architecture APUs

AMD's Strix Point Ryzen APUs will be offering a hybrid architecture that is made by combining two Zen core IPs. The main cores would be based on the Zen 5 architecture & the rest of the cores will rely on the Zen 4 architecture. The Zen 4 architecture is planned for launch sometime in 2022 while these APUs are expected to debut around 2024.

It is stated that both Zen 5 and Zen 4 cores for Strix Point APUs will be based on the 3nm process node. What's interesting is that Zen 4 is initially fabricated on the 5nm process node so we might be looking at an enhanced version of the architecture. The little Zen 4 cores are said to be called Zen 4D. The AMD Strix Point Ryzen APUs are expected to feature 8 large Zen 5 cores and 4 smaller cores

There's also a new L4 cache system to be incorporated on AMD Strix Point APUs which is going to work as a system-level cache. The rumor states that the hybrid approach could only be a mobile-specific launch while desktop chips will rely on the same monolithic design. It will be really interesting to see whether AMD uses its X3D packaging technology for Strix Point APUs as it does sound like the next logical path in the development of MCM APUs.

So far, AMD APUs have been offering a monolithic design with all IPs (CPU/GPU/IO) onboard the same die. Technologies such as Infinity Cache and GPU IPs such as RDNA 3 are also expected to debut with Strix Point Ryzen APUs. Once again, this is all just a rumor but we can definitely expect lots of interesting developments in the APU segment in the years to come.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) TBA High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

News Source: HXL