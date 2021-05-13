AMD’s Smallest RDNA 2 GPU, The Navi 24 ‘Beige Goby’, Has Been Spotted – Features Up To 1024 Cores, 16 MB Infinity Cache & 64-bit Bus
Details for AMD's smallest RDNA 2 GPU, the Navi 24, which is codenamed Beige Goby, have leaked out in the latest driver Linux graphics driver patch. Spotted by Phoronix, the details of the new GPU were highlighted by Locuza over at Twitter, giving us a nice rundown of what to expect from AMD's smallest 2nd Generation RDNA chip.
AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPU Codenamed Beige Goby, Features Up To 1024 Cores & 16 MB Infinity Cache
While we have yet to see AMD's Navi 23 'Dimgrey Cavefish' GPUs in action (although the launch seems to be pretty close based on recent leaks), the Navi 24 'Beige Goby' GPU has leaked out & along with its initial specifications. Being the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family, the Navi 24 GPU will find several use cases within desktop/mobility Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and also Ryzen APUs.
Oh interesting, Beige Goby appears to be Navi24.
It just has 1 SDMA engine, usually dGPUs have 2, 16MiB Infinity Cache/Last Level Cache.
128KiB L1$ is shared under 4 WGPs/8CUs.
1MB L2$.
1 Shader Engine with 2 Shader Arrays would only result in 8WGPs/16 CUs = 1024 Shader Cores. https://t.co/zJ9cbAexis
— Locuza (@Locuza_) May 12, 2021
According to Locuza, the AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPU will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.
In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The addition of Infinity Cache is pretty interesting since early rumors had stated that the GPUs below Navi 23 won't feature any additional last-level cache. The Van Gogh and Rembrandt APUs are expected to feature an RDNA 2 integrated GPU similar to the RDNA 2 but it looks like the discrete chip will carry Infinity Cache while the iGPUs will exclude it. The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts.
There's no telling when AMD will launch its RDNA 2 based Navi 24 GPUs in the market. They have yet to launch RDNA 2 for mobile platforms and Navi 23 is expected to launch in a few week's time. We can expect a launch in mid-2021 which means NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics cards will remain uncontested in both mobile and desktop segments for a good while.
|Graphics Architecture
|GPU Codename
|Alternative Name
|Architecture
|Product
|GFX900
|VEGA 10
|GCN 5.0
|RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
|GFX902
|RAVEN
|Raven Ridge / Picasso
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE)
|GFX904
|VEGA 12
|GCN 5.0
|Vega Pro 20 (MAC)
|GFX906
|VEGA 20
|GCN 5.0
|Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
|GFX908
|ARCTURUS
|CDNA 1
|Instinct MI100
|TBC
|ALDEBARAN
|CDNA 2
|Instinct MI200
|GFX909
|RAVEN2
|GCN 5.0
|TBC
|GFX909
|RENOIR
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 4000(H/U/G)
|GFX1010
|NAVI 10
|RDNA 1
|RX 5700/5600(M/XT)
|GFX1011
|NAVI 12
|RDNA 1
|PRO 5600M (MAC)
|GFX1012
|NAVI 14
|RDNA 1
|RX 5500 (M/XT)
|GFX1030
|NAVI 21
|Sienna Cichlid
|RDNA 2
|RX 6900/RX 6800
|GFX1031
|NAVI 22
|Navy Flounder
|RDNA 2
|RX 6700
|GFX1032
|NAVI 23
|Dimgrey Cavefish
|RDNA 2
|RX 6600
|GFX1033
|NAVI 24
|Beige Goby
|RDNA 2
|RX 6500/RX 6400
|GFX1033
|VAN GOGH
|RDNA 2
|Ryzen Low-Power APU
|GFX1040
|VAN GOGH LITE
|RDNA 2
|Ryzen Low-Power APU
|AMD GPU
cache info
|RDNA L1 (GL1)
|L2 (TCC)
|L3 / Infinity Cache (MALL)
|Raven / Picasso
Renoir / Lucienne / Cezanne
|---
|1M
|---
|Raven2
|---
|128K 2
|---
|Vega20
|---
|4M
|---
|Arcturus
|---
|8M?
|---
|Aldebaran
|---
|8M
|---
|Navi10 / Navi12
|128K
|4M
|---
|Navi14
|128K
|2M
|---
|Van Gogh
|128K
|1M
|---
|Sienna Cichlid
|128K
|4M
|128M
|Navy Flounder
|128K
|3M
|96M
|Dimgrey Cavefish
|128K
|2M
|32M
|Beige Goby
|128K
|1M
|16M
Products mentioned in this post
USD 989.7
USD 246.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter