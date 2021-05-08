AMD Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ APUs To Feature 6nm Zen 3+ CPU Cores & Up To 12 RDNA 2 GPU Compute Units

New details regarding AMD's Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APU lineup based on the Zen 3+ architecture have been reported by reputable leaker, ExecutableFix. As per his latest tweet, it looks like the 4th Gen Ryzen Rembrandt line of APUs will be the only family to feature the mysterious AMD Zen 3+ core archiutecture.

AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APU Family Allegedly Features 6nm Zen 3+ CPU Cores & RDNA 2 GPU Cores With Up To 12 Compute Units

As per the new details, AMD's next-generation Rembrandt Ryzen APUs will be based on the Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 GPU cores. But these aren't just any Zen 3 / RDNA 2 cores, the roadmap also mentions that the chips will be based on a 6nm process node. AMD is expected to retain TSMC's as its choice of fab for the Rembrandt CPUs and as such, we can expect around 20% higher density with better power consumption on the improved node.

AMD Radeon PRO W6800 32 GB ‘RDNA 2’ Workstation Graphics Card Spotted

Rembrandt is RDNA 2 based with a maximum of 12 CUs 🔥 — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) May 8, 2021

The only Zen3+ that I've seen is the 6nm one in Rembrandt — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) April 30, 2021

AMD's Zen 3+ has been stated to be an evolution of the existing Zen 3 core architecture. It will carry a range of process optimizations and clock speed improvements but the underlying design would be kept the same. The architecture was initially rumored for a desktop release later this year but new reports suggest that those have been canned in favor of a standard refresh, similar to Ryzen 3000XT (Zen 2) CPUs.

AMD will also be featuring its RDNA 2 based Navi 2 GPUs on Rembrandt Ryzen APUs. The Ryzen 6000 lineup of Rembrandt APUs is said to offer up to 12 Compute Units. This means we will be getting up to 768 stream processors, a 50% jump from Cezanne parts which feature 512 stream processors based on the older Vega graphics architecture. In addition to the architectural update, we can also expect RDNA 2 iGPUs to feature impressive clock frequencies as seen on the desktop graphics cards. AMD is expected to carry on RDNA 2 graphics IP in its Zen 4 based Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs and finally move to a new RDNA IP in its Zen 5 based Strix Point APUs.

AMD’s DLSS Competitor, FidelityFX Super Resolution, Allegedly Launching Next Month

In addition to the core technologies, AMD will also feature its CVML (Compute Vision & Machine Learning" system onboard the Rembrandt chips for better AI capabilities that would directly target Intel's future-gen AI-enabled chips on the desktop and notebook segment.

Other prominent features of the Rembrandt Ryzen APUs from AMD will include support for PCIe Gen 4 and LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support. The Rembrandt APUs will feature up to DDR5-5200 memory support, 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and two USB 4 (40 Gbps) ports.

Rembrandt is for AM5 since it uses DDR5 — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) May 8, 2021

AMD's Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) APUs might be the first APU family to hit the AM5 socket. The new socket will allow full support for the said chips along with features such as DDR5 memory support. The Rembrandt desktop APUs will launch around early 2022 so the AM5 platform should be out by that time.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) TBA High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 6000 (Raphael) TBA Mainstream Desktop APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA