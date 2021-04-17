AMD Van Gogh APUs To Bring The Power of RDNA 2 In Ultra-Low Power Ryzen Notebooks

New information regarding AMD's Van Gogh line of Ryzen APUs for ultra-low power notebooks has been leaked. According to the details, we now have an idea of how many CPU & GPU cores the new chips will pack and what other features they are going to bring for power-constrained laptops & PC devices.

AMD's Van Gogh Powered Ryzen Notebooks To Feature RDNA 2 GPU & Zen 2 CPU Cores

AMD's Ryzen APUs that are part of the Van Gogh family will feature two key technologies. These include the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architectures. The design will be unlike anything that AMD has done on the PC platform but the same two architectures have been incorporated for the next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony. The existing Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs feature the Zen3 CPU and Vega Enhanced GPU architecture.

In details posted by Moore's Law is Dead, it is reported that the Van Gogh Ryzen APUs will come with quad-core designs. The AMD Zen 2 powered chips will be based on the TSMC 7nm process node and will feature a monolithic design composed of the CPU, GPU, and I/O IPs. The chip itself will have a very small footprint in terms of die area and the lower cache will allow for cost-savings for AMD in mass-producing these chips.

At the heart of the Van Gogh Ryzen APUs would be the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture. MLID reports that the APU is expected to feature a total of 8 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture. In terms of performance, the Van Gogh APUs should deliver faster performance vs Cezanne APUs in graphics but don't expect them to be a lot faster as the Cezanne chips have a bigger power budget dedicated to the GPU cores while Van Gogh APUs will feature a total TDP of around 7.5-15W.

As for Infinity Cache, it is already confirmed that AMD won't be featuring that on its Van Gogh APUs as confirmed in the latest Linux Kernel patch.

The AMD Van Gogh Ryzen APUs will also rely on LPDDR5 memory and once again, the movie is to offer the latest IPs which looks good from a marketing perspective than offering higher gaming bandwidth. The APUs will be designed for the FF3 socket which is a compact low power socket to compete against Tiger Lake-U processors. Intel's Tiger Lake-U is in fact the direct competitor for Van Gogh and AMD can also use the chip in the future for low-cost products until a true successor arrives which has already been leaked as Dragon Crest.