AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU Overclocked To 4.82 GHz, Shatters 100,000 Points In Cinebench R23 & Achieves 80% Performance Uplift Versus Stock Chip

Extreme overclocker, SkatterBencher, has overclocked AMD's unreleased Ryzen Threadripper 5990X HEDT CPU to an impressive 4.82 GHz across all 64 cores on a custom water-loop setup.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU Overclocked To 4.82 GHz Across All 64 of Its Zen 3 Cores To Shatter 100,000 Points In Cinebench R23

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU tested by SkatterBencher is the 5990X which isn't a chip that the red team has officially released. In fact, it's an engineering sample that the overclocker was able to acquire and features 64 cores, 128 threads, 288 MB of L3 cache, and clock speeds of up to 2.65 GHz at stock (2.27 GHz on average). The CPU was tested on the ASUS ROG ZENITH II Extreme Alpha with 32 GB (8 x 4) DDR4-2144 memory. For cooling, an EK-Quantum custom-loop water cooler was used.

This specific sample is labeled has the OPN code '100-000000443-40_Y' which is similar to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 samples that show up in various benchmark databases. This confirms the fact that AMD did have standard Non-Pro chips as engineering samples but decided not to release them for unknown reasons. Based on AMD's recent HEDT strategy, it looks like the company will be mostly focused on the workstation and Pro segment which means that the standard Threadripper X-Series chips will be missing in action for the foreseeable future. The other important thing is that the CPU works with the TRX40 ZENITH II Extreme whereas the Threadripper 5000WX CPUs are not meant to work on anything besides the WRX80 platform which is more expensive.

Now coming back to the benchmarks, SkatterBencher is known for using all sorts of overclocking strategies which include PBO, Curve Optimizers, and manual overclocking. The best results on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU were achieved with manual overclocking which is not that big of a surprise. The only disadvantage is the limited maximum single-threaded boost frequency but the pros of manual overclocking outweigh the cons and are better compared to PBO when you are fishing for the highest performance gains. Each CCD was tested and out of the 8 CCDs on the Ryzen Threadripper 5990X chip, CCD4 delivered the best tuning results, achieving up to 4.82 GHz at 1.45V.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X 100K Cinebench R23 Record:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X OC vs Stock CPU:

In terms of performance, compared to the stock HEDT chip, the manually overclocked AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU achieved over 50% gain in the AI Benchmark, a 58% gain in Cinebench R23, and over 80% performance uplift in 3DMark CPU Profile benchmark. The CPU also shattered the 100K (100,000) score barrier in Cinebench R23 Multi-threaded which is simply insane. During the Cinebench run, the chip maxed out at 4.525 GHz clock speeds and a CPU temperature of up to 95C. The CPU consumed an insane 691W package power with the manual overclock.

That's not it, the overclocker also provides a guide to achieve 4.65 GHz within 5 minutes on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X CPU. Whether this will work in the same way with a 5995WX is something that remains to be seen until users can buy the chip in the DIY segment. There will be certain motherboards such as the MSI WS WRX80, the ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE, ASRock WRX80 Creator, and the Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 which offer overclock support on Threadripper Pro CPUs. This is confirmed by Tomshardware after being contacted by an official AMD rep as quoted below:

[Editor’s Note: After publishing this story, an AMD representative contacted us via email, pointing out that the 5000 WX-series is actually unlocked for overclocking, contrary to the statements below. The company also provided a link to public documents about Threadripper 5000 WX that states, in part, " Select WRX80 motherboards from our ODM partners will support both memory and CPU overclocking for users looking to push the limits of their workstation even further.” via Tomshardware

AMD has confirmed that they aren't done with Threadripper CPUs and will be releasing Zen 4 parts next year but whether they remain a Pro-only solution or come in DIY flavors for mainstream HEDT platforms remains to be seen.