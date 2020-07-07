AMD has officially announced the availability of its 7nm Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family. The new processors bring added performance at the same MSRPs as the existing lineup which will lead to enhanced usability for new PC builders and system integrators.

AMD Ryzen 3000XT '7nm Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs Now Available - Ryzen 9 3900XT For $499, Ryzen 7 3800XT For $399, Ryzen 5 3600XT For $249 US

AMD officially announced its Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' lineup a few weeks back. The lineup consists of three processors based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture but features a slightly enhanced design allowing for higher boost clocks than their Ryzen 3000X series brethren. The CPUs are now available.

AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ Desktop APUs Launching on 21st July, Will Include Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G & Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT - 12 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $499 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is the fastest XT part featuring 12 cores and 24 threads. It's surprising for AMD to not release a Ryzen 9 3950XT variant but I believe that is due to the fact that the chip relies on a heavily pre-binned Zen 2 die and there's little to no room for improvement on that particular chip. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT will additionally pack 70 MB of complete cache with a TDP of 105W.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.7 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Pricing for the chip will be kept at $499 US while the original Ryzen 9 3900X can be found for around $400 US on several retail outlets.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Overclocked To 4.75 GHz Across All 8 Zen 2 Cores on Standard Cooling

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT - 8 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $399 US

The Ryzen 7 3800XT will become AMD's fastest 8 core solution to directly tackle the Intel Core i7-10700K. This chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads but with increased boost clocks. The base clock will be retained at 3.8 GHz but the boost clocks will be increased to 4.7 GHz for more performance.

In addition to the clock speeds, the chip will retain its PCIe Gen 4.0 capabilities and offer up to 36 MB of total cache in a 105W TDP design. AMD has priced the Ryzen 7 3800XT at $399 US which is the same as the MSRP for the 3800X but that could be had for around $300 US at almost every major retailer around the globe.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT - 6 Cores at 4.5 GHz For $249 US

Finally, we have the entry-level XT model, the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The Ryzen 5 3600XT is going against the Intel Core i5-10600K with 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip will pack 35 MB of the total cache at 95 Watts.

The Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be slightly lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market. However, it remains to be soon how the market responds to the prices of these particular CPUs, especially considering that the current non-XT models feature near-identical performance at vastly lower price points.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W 105W 105W 105W 105W Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$219 US (Newegg) $249 US $399 US (MSRP)

$328 US (Newegg) $399 US $499 US (MSRP)

$419 US (Newegg) $499 US

AMD themselves claim a 4% average performance improvement in single-threaded workloads while featuring a 40% increase in power efficiency than competing chips. While the boost looks good on paper, it should be noted that these processors will live alongside the existing Ryzen X series family which has seen massive price cuts up to $100 US over the official MSRPs. The new CPUs will retain the MSRP prices for a while at $499 for the Ryzen 9 3900XT, $399 for the Ryzen 7 3800XT, and $249 US for the Ryzen 5 3600XT making them a hard purchase over existing parts in terms of their value proposition.





Also with Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' desktop processors launching later this year, I think a better choice would be to get the existing and much cheaper Ryzen 3000X series CPUs and wait till Q4 2020 to get your hands on the next-generation chips.