AMD will be launching two new CPU lineups this month, the Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' series will be introduced today while Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' series will be released in a few weeks. Our own sources have confirmed the official launch date for the new APUs along with details on how AMD is going to market its next-generation APU lineup.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs Launching on 21st July, Will Feature Three PRO Variants In 65W & 35W Flavors

The AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop APUs, codenamed Renoir, are coming to the AM4 socket. The latest APUs will house the Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU architecture on the same die and both cores will be fabricated on the 7nm process node. Compared to AMD's Ryzen 3000 Matisse CPUs, Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs feature a monolithic design, and one of the key advantages of having everything on-board the same die will be better latency as has been seen in various leaked benchmarks. We've also seen that the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs are really good overclockers with speeds pushing way beyond what Matisse Ryzen 3000 can achieve.

That's not it, the APUs will also make use of a better architecture design compared to Matisse. We have seen how the mobility parts are slightly more efficient than Matisse CPUs and since Ryzen 4000 APUs on AM4 platform essentially utilize the same dies as the mobility SKUs, we are going to see similar gains. Other improvements come from a better memory controller which will support much higher DDR4 frequencies than Matisse CPUs and we can also expect the CPUs to run as per their advertised boost clocks.

The one downside for not utilizing a chiplet design will be a reduced cache. The Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G comes with 8 MB of L3 cache (4 MB per CCX). For comparison, the Ryzen 7 3800X with 8 cores and 16 threads comes with 32 MB L3 cache (16 MB per CCX). The maximum cache you can get on APUs is 12 MB (L2+L3) while Matisse CPUs with 8 cores feature a maximum 36 MB of cache (L2+L3). So that's some of the main differences you can expect from the Ryzen 4000 Renoir desktop APUs. As for the launch date, we have the details mentioned below.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir AM4 lineup will be launching on the 21st of July. We are all excited to get our hands on these new APUs but sadly, AMD is prioritizing its APUs to System Integrator and the OEM market. The reason AMD wants to push APUs to the SI market is because they can affect the sales of Ryzen 3000 Matisse APUs which offer higher margins compared to the Ryzen 4000 series APUs. We have seen retailers list down several PRO variants and about that, we also confirmed that AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 series has replaced the standard Ryzen 4000 Renoir SKUs. Both PRO & non-PRO variants are virtually the same but AMD has decided to go with PRO series branding officially.

The Ryzen 7 4700G has become the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, the Ryzen 5 4400 has become the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G and the Ryzen 3 4300G has become the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G. These are the 65W SKUs & 35W 'GE' variants also exist though they will use the same branding as the PRO variants but with GE identifier. Now let's talk about specifications.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G/GE APU

The AMD Ryzen 7 4750G is the flagship variant of the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU family. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but as stated before, this is mainly due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Matisse series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip. The 35W variant on the other hand features clock speeds of 3.1 GHz base and 4.35 GHz boost.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G/GE APU

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G on the other hand is a 6 core and 12 thread part with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The chip should feature the 7 CUs for a total of 448 SPs that are clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W variant will feature clock speeds of 3.30 GHz base & 4.250 GHz boost.

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G/GE APU

As far as specifications are concerned, the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G seems to be the most entry-level chip in the Renoir family featuring 4 cores and 8 threads. The chip has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The graphics side features 6 CUs which make a total of 384 cores that are clocked at 1700 MHz. The 35W variant features clock speeds of 3.5 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost but may not be able to hold max clocks for longer duration when compared to the 65W parts.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA

As for compatibility, almost all motherboard manufacturers have the respective BIOS out in either official or BETA form (AGESA 1.0.0.1) which supports Ryzen 4000 APUs on AM4 motherboards with ease. The Ryzen 4000 APUs that we have seen so far have been engineering samples with official processors featuring the PRO series branding. We should definitely hear more from AMD on these APUs soon too.