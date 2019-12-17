AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper has been delidded by German overclocker, Roman Hartung or more famously known as Der8auer. The Ryzen Threadripper platform is the pinnacle of high-end desktop PCs, offering insane core counts, massive amounts of performance and lots of features to enthusiasts and gamers. It's currently the platform of choice for enthusiasts and the Der8auer has showcased overclockers what to expect from delidding a Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series chip.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X / 3960X Delidded and Tested With Direct-Die Cooling - Indium (Gold-Plated) Solder, Silicone Protected Caps For Best Thermal Performance at Stock

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series processors are some of the best processors you can buy right now and you can expect their design to be the best-in-class too. Der8auer tested the delidded chip on a test platform that featured an ASUS ROG STRIX TRX40-E motherboard, a Heatkiller IV PRO water block which was equipped to a 360mm radiator with an EK pump/reservoir combo. First, the platform was tested without delid to get some stock values, temperatures for the 3960X which was overclocked to 4.3 GHz across all cores with a voltage supply of 1.392V. With this configuration, the chip peaked at a max temperature value of 86C in a run of Cinebench R20.

With the stock values accounted for, the chip was then delidded by first cutting the interface material between the IHS and the interposer with a razor blade. This was done to loosen the package for easier delidding. The CPU was put in an oven to soften the indium solder on the package. After heating, the IHS was removed easily off the package, unveiling its four CCD's and a singular I/O die in the middle.

Just like all previous AMD Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper processors, the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs which include the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and the 3960X, feature a very high-quality solder design on their processors which includes gold plating and silicone protected capacitors, offering better durability and proper contact with the integrated heat spreader to dissipate heat more effectively to the cooling solution.





























Also what's interesting is that you can see the PCB traces for four extra dies on each Threadripper CPU. These could be interposers for the EPYC CPU being repurposed for the Threadripper design. The upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 core would also be making full use of the PCB space with a total of 8 CCD's on the package.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2999? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2499? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019















The socket also requires to be entirely modified due to the height of the dies of the CPUs, which can end up colliding with the CPU cooler that can lead to permanent damage to the exposed cores of the Threadripper CPU. Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut TIM was used on each die and the temps were similar to the stock ones, roaming around 85-86C. Roman explains that there are some issues with the mounting pressure that needs to be adjusted but for now, it is great to see that the direct-die cooling is indeed possible with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors.