Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X Raphael “Zen 4” Desktop CPUs Leaked

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 27, 2022

AMD has seemingly leaked and confirmed four of its upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Confirms Four Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will be supported on the AM5 platform which adds support for the latest I/O technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5. The desktop CPUs themselves will get a new Zen 4 core architecture and will be marketed under the Raphael "Ryzen 7000" family. Based on the list which was seemingly uploaded on AMD's very own resource library, there are at least four SKUs in the work, all of which are "X" SKUs and are listed below:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Adds Last-Minute RDNA 3 GPU Driver Support Core For Linux 5.20
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD has leaked and confirmed its own Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X processors. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
AMD has leaked and confirmed its own Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X processors. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

AMD hasn't provided any specifications or SKU details for each Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU yet but based on the naming scheme, we can expect the Ryzen 9 7950X to rock a 16-core and 32-thread configuration, the Ryzen 9 7900X to rock a 12-core and 24-thread configuration, the Ryzen 7 7700X to rock an 8 core and 16 thread configuration while the Ryzen 5 7600X should rock a 6 core and 12 thread configuration. Do note that AMD's Ryzen 7000 16 core, 8 core, and 6 core variants have been leaked in benchmarks so it's safe to assume that these are the configuration we are looking at.

AMD Ryzen PC Revenue To Decline By 26% In 2022 Due To The Success of Intel's 12th Gen CPUs, Reports Market Analyst

The most interesting SKU listed here is the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X which hasn't been talked about as earlier rumors suggested the Ryzen 7 7800X to launch instead of the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X SKU. A recent rumor also suggested that the top Ryzen 9 7000 SKUs will feature a 170W TDP at its normal voltage output so we can expect the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X to run at a slightly more moderate TDP ranging between 65-125W. It may be possible that AMD will leave some room to launch higher-end Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 SKUs later on with higher TDPs and higher clock speeds.

Following are the TDP and PPT ranges we can expect from the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU lineup:

  • 45W (Max PPT 60W)
  • 65W (Max PPT 88W)
  • 95W (Max PPT 129W)
  • 105W (Max PPT 142W)
  • 125W (Max PPT 169W)
  • 170W (Max PPT 230W)

AMD's aim is to target the high-end enthusiasts first so they are likely going to launch the higher TDP variants first on the X670 (E) and B650 (E) platforms before moving over to the TDP optimized mainstream parts next year. AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected for launch in Q4 2022 with a previously leaked slide hinting at a retail launch on 15th September 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsCore Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/32~5.5 GHz80 MB (64+16)105-170W~$700 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/24~5.4 GHz76 MB (64+12)105-170W~$600 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$400 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$300 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/12~5.2 GHz38 MB (32+6)65-125W~$200 US

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order