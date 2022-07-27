AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X Raphael “Zen 4” Desktop CPUs Leaked

AMD has seemingly leaked and confirmed four of its upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Confirms Four Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will be supported on the AM5 platform which adds support for the latest I/O technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5. The desktop CPUs themselves will get a new Zen 4 core architecture and will be marketed under the Raphael "Ryzen 7000" family. Based on the list which was seemingly uploaded on AMD's very own resource library, there are at least four SKUs in the work, all of which are "X" SKUs and are listed below:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD has leaked and confirmed its own Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X processors. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

AMD hasn't provided any specifications or SKU details for each Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU yet but based on the naming scheme, we can expect the Ryzen 9 7950X to rock a 16-core and 32-thread configuration, the Ryzen 9 7900X to rock a 12-core and 24-thread configuration, the Ryzen 7 7700X to rock an 8 core and 16 thread configuration while the Ryzen 5 7600X should rock a 6 core and 12 thread configuration. Do note that AMD's Ryzen 7000 16 core, 8 core, and 6 core variants have been leaked in benchmarks so it's safe to assume that these are the configuration we are looking at.

The most interesting SKU listed here is the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X which hasn't been talked about as earlier rumors suggested the Ryzen 7 7800X to launch instead of the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X SKU. A recent rumor also suggested that the top Ryzen 9 7000 SKUs will feature a 170W TDP at its normal voltage output so we can expect the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X to run at a slightly more moderate TDP ranging between 65-125W. It may be possible that AMD will leave some room to launch higher-end Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 SKUs later on with higher TDPs and higher clock speeds.

Following are the TDP and PPT ranges we can expect from the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU lineup:

45W (Max PPT 60W)

65W (Max PPT 88W)

95W (Max PPT 129W)

105W (Max PPT 142W)

125W (Max PPT 169W)

170W (Max PPT 230W)

AMD's aim is to target the high-end enthusiasts first so they are likely going to launch the higher TDP variants first on the X670 (E) and B650 (E) platforms before moving over to the TDP optimized mainstream parts next year. AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected for launch in Q4 2022 with a previously leaked slide hinting at a retail launch on 15th September 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs: