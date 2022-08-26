AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X “Alleged” Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, 16 Core Up To 40% Faster Than 5950X

Alleged benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPUs have been leaked by our fellow friend, @Harukaze5719.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core & Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core "Alleged" Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leaked In CPU-Z
The source had posted two CPU-z benchmarks that are alleged of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPU. The scores and OPN code were hidden on request of the primary source but the single-core score was mentioned and the multi-thread ratio was also listed in the CPU-z pic posted earlier which has now been removed. But before that, the following is a recap of the specs for the two chips in the discussion.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU
Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU
Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.
Both AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Desktop CPUs tested here are ES samples that don't seem to be affected by the issues that were reported yesterday. We don't know what clocks they were running at nor do we know the test configuration but it is mentioned that the chips scored around 750-780 points in the single-core test. Using that as a basis to form a multi-threaded comparison, we come up with the following figures:
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
So in the best-case scenario, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will be slightly over 40% faster in multi-thread performance versus the Ryzen 9 5950X while the Ryzen 7 7700X is a little over 20% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. That's a vast disparity in the multi-thread performance increase (gen over gen) between the two CPUs which once again points out the fact that these are not final results & just early performance data. The results from yesterday also showed a 26% faster multi-threaded perf increase in Cinebench R20 so the 22% multi-thread perf increase here isn't far off.
The single-core performance ranges between 20-25% faster than Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" CPUs which is in line with the >15% single-thread performance increase that AMD itself had revealed. This brings the overall performance right next to Intel's Alder Lake CPUs but based on leaked 13th Gen Raptor Lake performance benchmarks, the blue team will retain the single-core performance lead and even have an advantage in multi-threaded performance but at the cost of lower efficiency.
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling later this month.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (SC Max)
|Cache
|TDP
|Prices (TBD)
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|16/32
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|80 MB (64+16)
|170W
|>$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|12/24
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|76 MB (64+12)
|170W
|>$599 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|>$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|105W
|~$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6/12
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|38 MB (32+6)
|105W
|>$229 US
