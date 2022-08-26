AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X “Alleged” Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, 16 Core Up To 40% Faster Than 5950X

Alleged benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPUs have been leaked by our fellow friend, @Harukaze5719.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core & Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core "Alleged" Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leaked In CPU-Z

The source had posted two CPU-z benchmarks that are alleged of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPU. The scores and OPN code were hidden on request of the primary source but the single-core score was mentioned and the multi-thread ratio was also listed in the CPU-z pic posted earlier which has now been removed. But before that, the following is a recap of the specs for the two chips in the discussion.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Both AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Desktop CPUs tested here are ES samples that don't seem to be affected by the issues that were reported yesterday. We don't know what clocks they were running at nor do we know the test configuration but it is mentioned that the chips scored around 750-780 points in the single-core test. Using that as a basis to form a multi-threaded comparison, we come up with the following figures:

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K 897.4 Core i7-13700K 878 Core i5-13600K 831 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Ryzen 9 7950X ES 780 Ryzen 7 7700X ES 780 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K 16885.2 Ryzen 9 7950X ES 16809 Core i7-13700K 12671 Ryzen 9 5950X 11841 Core i9-12900K 11719 Core i5-13600K 9983 Core i7-12700K 9877 Ryzen 9 5900X 9520 Ryzen 7 7700X ES 8057 Core i5-12600K 7220 Ryzen 7 5800X 6593 Ryzen 5 5600X 4814

So in the best-case scenario, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will be slightly over 40% faster in multi-thread performance versus the Ryzen 9 5950X while the Ryzen 7 7700X is a little over 20% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. That's a vast disparity in the multi-thread performance increase (gen over gen) between the two CPUs which once again points out the fact that these are not final results & just early performance data. The results from yesterday also showed a 26% faster multi-threaded perf increase in Cinebench R20 so the 22% multi-thread perf increase here isn't far off.

Screenshot update, src requests another version. Sorry for confuse ST is around 750~780 https://t.co/13cARcig3S pic.twitter.com/gYCD7vxN3w — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 26, 2022

The single-core performance ranges between 20-25% faster than Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" CPUs which is in line with the >15% single-thread performance increase that AMD itself had revealed. This brings the overall performance right next to Intel's Alder Lake CPUs but based on leaked 13th Gen Raptor Lake performance benchmarks, the blue team will retain the single-core performance lead and even have an advantage in multi-threaded performance but at the cost of lower efficiency.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling later this month.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W >$799 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W >$599 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD TBD TBD >$449 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W >$229 US