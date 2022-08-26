Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X “Alleged” Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, 16 Core Up To 40% Faster Than 5950X

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 26, 2022
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core & Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core "Alleged" Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leaked In CPU-Z

Alleged benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPUs have been leaked by our fellow friend, @Harukaze5719.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core & Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core "Alleged" Zen 4 CPU Benchmarks Leaked In CPU-Z

The source had posted two CPU-z benchmarks that are alleged of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Desktop CPU. The scores and OPN code were hidden on request of the primary source but the single-core score was mentioned and the multi-thread ratio was also listed in the CPU-z pic posted earlier which has now been removed. But before that, the following is a recap of the specs for the two chips in the discussion.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
AMD Set To Become TSMC’s Second Largest 5nm Customer Courtesy Of Ryzen 7000

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Both AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Desktop CPUs tested here are ES samples that don't seem to be affected by the issues that were reported yesterday. We don't know what clocks they were running at nor do we know the test configuration but it is mentioned that the chips scored around 750-780 points in the single-core test. Using that as a basis to form a multi-threaded comparison, we come up with the following figures:

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900K
897.4
Core i7-13700K
878
Core i5-13600K
831
Core i9-12900K
819
Core i7-12700K
790
Ryzen 9 7950X ES
780
Ryzen 7 7700X ES
780
Core i5-12600K
766
Ryzen 9 5950X
647
Ryzen 9 5900X
647
Ryzen 7 5800X
645
Ryzen 5 5600X
624
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Alleged CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
MT
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900K
16885.2
Ryzen 9 7950X ES
16809
Core i7-13700K
12671
Ryzen 9 5950X
11841
Core i9-12900K
11719
Core i5-13600K
9983
Core i7-12700K
9877
Ryzen 9 5900X
9520
Ryzen 7 7700X ES
8057
Core i5-12600K
7220
Ryzen 7 5800X
6593
Ryzen 5 5600X
4814
amd-ryzen-9-7950x-zen-4-es-desktop-cpu-benchmark
amd-ryzen-7-7700x-zen-4-es-desktop-cpu-benchmark
2 of 9

So in the best-case scenario, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will be slightly over 40% faster in multi-thread performance versus the Ryzen 9 5950X while the Ryzen 7 7700X is a little over 20% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. That's a vast disparity in the multi-thread performance increase (gen over gen) between the two CPUs which once again points out the fact that these are not final results & just early performance data. The results from yesterday also showed a 26% faster multi-threaded perf increase in Cinebench R20 so the 22% multi-thread perf increase here isn't far off.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X “Zen 4” CPUs Alleged Single-Core Performance Revealed, Ryzen 9 7950X Overclocking Rumors

The single-core performance ranges between 20-25% faster than Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" CPUs which is in line with the >15% single-thread performance increase that AMD itself had revealed. This brings the overall performance right next to Intel's Alder Lake CPUs but based on leaked 13th Gen Raptor Lake performance benchmarks, the blue team will retain the single-core performance lead and even have an advantage in multi-threaded performance but at the cost of lower efficiency.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling later this month.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W>$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W>$599 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBD>$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W~$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W>$229 US

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order