AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Zen 4 CPU Benchmark Leaked, 25% Faster Single & 26% Faster Multi-Threaded Performance Versus 5800X

The first benchmark of AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8 Core Zen 4 CPU, has been leaked by Bilibili's content creator, Extreme Player.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Zen 4 CPU Benchmarked In Cinebench R20, Up To 25% Faster Single-Threaded Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU benchmarked here seems to be an engineering sample that seems to be running at just a 4.5 GHz base clock which matches the base clock of the retail model though we don't know if the maximum boost frequency also reached as high as 5.4 GHz as the final model. As always, the results from an ES chip aren't indicative of the final performance but before we get to the benchmark itself, the following are the specifications that the chip has to offer.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

For the Ryzen 7 7000 family, we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature a base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Now one interesting thing to mention is that there is so far no update by AMD on a Ryzen 7 7800X chip. It is likely that AMD wants to replace that part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that was the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the V-Cache parts have been confirmed for a late Q4 2022 launch by AMD themselves. Also, based on the segmentation alone, it looks like the Ryzen 7 7700X will be priced really well in the mainstream segment.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W >$799 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W >$599 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD TBD TBD >$449 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W >$229 US

The performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Zen 4 CPU was benchmarked within Cinebench R20. This is a fairly older benchmark compared to the new Cinebench R23 release. In single-core, the chip score 773 points while in multi-core, the chip score 7701 points. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X scores around 6100 points in multi-core and 620 points in single-core which means that we are looking at a 25% faster single-threaded and a 26% faster multi-threaded performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Benchmark Leak (CBR20 Single-Thread) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i7-13700K Ryzen 7 7700X Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Benchmark Leak (CBR20 Multi-Thread) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i7-13700K Core i7-12700K Ryzen 7 7700X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 7 3800X

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling later this month.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.