Menu
Company

AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4 ” CPU, AM5 Platform, DDR5 EXPO Memory Unveil To Be Livestreamed on 29th August

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022
AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4 " CPU, AM5 Platform, DDR5 EXPO Memory Unveil To Be Livestreamed on 29th August 1

AMD has confirmed that it will be hosting the unveiling of its Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs, AM5 platform & DDR5 EXPO memory on the 29th of August. The event will be live-streamed & will include presentations from AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, CTO, Mark Papermaster, and other execs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU, AM5 Platform & DDR5 EXPO Memory To Be Unveiled During 29th August Livestream

For those who have been following our reports, this confirmation wouldn't come as a surprise since we already reported the event and launch dates for the said products. As per our previous info, the AMD schedule is as follows:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa 96 Core & 32 Core CPUs Show Up In Benchmarks, Strong Single-Threaded Gain Despite ES Clocks
  • Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 7:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 1:00AM CET / 7:00AM TW
  • Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW
  • Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

According to the presser released by AMD, the event will focus on next-generation PC products, mainly the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs, the all-new AM5 platform, and the DDR5 EXPO DRAM which are going to play just as big of a role as the CPUs themselves. Now there's some confusion surrounding the event so we will make it clear. The event will solely focus on the specs, prices & sales launch data of the upcoming products. The products will be announced but they won't go on sale until September.

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “together we advance_PCs”, a livestream premiere to unveil next generation AMD PC products. Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, CTO Mark Papermaster, and other AMD executives will present details on the latest "Zen 4" architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen™ processors and the all new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs.

The show will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, August 29, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Ryzen.

As per our previous report, the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs were aiming a launch on the 15th of September which is also something that motherboard vendors pointed out however, the dates have possibly seen a change, and the sales have been moved to 27th of September, a whole month after the unveiling later this month.

Now nothing is set in stone but with AMD confirming one of their previous dates that we reported first earlier this month, it may be entirely possible that the company sticks to its original launch plan which would be great for consumers or they can initiate sales the same day as Intel unveils their 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs. That is something that only AMD can confirm during the event itself.

AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4 " CPU, AM5 Platform, DDR5 EXPO Memory Unveil To Be Livestreamed on 29th August 2

Both the 15th September and the 27th September dates were reported by us first, so in the case AMD decides to proceed with sales on either of the two dates, it will be a confirmation of what we reported.

AMD Ryzen  'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Expected To Fall Further By End of August, Green Team To Issue Aggressive Cuts To Clear Inventory
  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

Besides AMD, Corsair has also confirmed that they will have several AMD Ryzen 7000 PCs and DDR5 memory with "EXPO" technology ready to be announced later this month so that's also something to be excited for. We will definitely be hosting the Livestream here so make sure to tune in on the 29th of August for lots of exciting announcements from AMD.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsCore Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/32~5.5 GHz80 MB (64+16)105-170W~$700 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/24~5.4 GHz76 MB (64+12)105-170W~$600 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$400 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$300 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/12~5.2 GHz38 MB (32+6)65-125W~$200 US
Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order