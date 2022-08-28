Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Flagship Zen 4 CPU Can Hit Up To 5.85 GHz Clocks

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 28, 2022
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Render. (Image Credits: @Technetium_Tech)
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X, the flagship Zen 4 CPU, is going to offer an insanely high clock speed of up to 5.85 GHz, an increase of almost 1 GHz over the Zen 3 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Is Going To Be a Beast At Clock Speeds, Zen 4 "Persephone" Cores Can Hit Up To 5.85 GHz Clocks

The latest details for AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X CPU come from "Venom Warlock Marvin" over at Weibo (via HXL). The user seems to have gotten his hands on a retail sample which according to him is not even the top bin but he states that the chip can achieve an absolutely phenomenal 5.85 GHz max boost clock speed. Angstronomics was the first to point this out as the "F-Max" clocks a while back which we did cover here. With PBO & XFR enabled, the chip can achieve an even faster clock speed.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X's alleged CPU-z screenshot. (Image Credits: HXL)
In addition to that, the leaker reports on the codenames for the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU's CCDs and cores. The Raphael "Ryzen 7000" CPUs will feature up to two "Durango" CCDs and each CCD gets a total of 8 "Persephone" Zen 4 cores. A block diagram shows that each CCD features a 32 MB cache (L3) pool and a GMI3 interface on each CCD connects it with the IOD (IO Die) which will be using a 6nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Raphael CPU Block Diagram (Image Credits: HXL):

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Flagship Zen 4 CPU Can Hit Up To 5.85 GHz Clocks Block Diagram

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling tomorrow.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W>$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W>$599 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBD>$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W~$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W>$229 US

