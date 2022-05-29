AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPUs Allegedly Have A Maximum Frequency Limit of 5.85 GHz

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs have so far shown up with pretty insane frequencies, clocking as far as 5.5 GHz on multiple threads. But it looks like the final revision might offer even higher CPU clocks as reported by Angstronomics.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs Allegedly Have A Maximum Frequency Limit 'Fmax' of 5.85 GHz

Earlier this week, AMD corrected and confirmed a few more details regarding its Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup, codenamed Raphael. The company confirmed that the TDP of its top Ryzen 7000 CPUs will indeed be 170W and the maximum package power of the AM5 (LGA 1718) socket will be rated at 230W. The company also confirmed that the gaming demo showcased during Computex 2022 was of a 16-core prototype that was running at 5.5 GHz across multiple threads. But the company also, most importantly, confirmed that the prototype was running at an operating range below the new 170W TDP spec.

The Computex processor was a 16-core prototype sample not yet fused to specific power/TDP values, but it was operating in a range below the new 170W TDP group we've developed. It's a conservative figure. Robert Hallock at Reddit

So we know that AMD Ryzen 7000 Computex 2022 demo was not a single-thread clock speed showcase and it wasn't even a final prototype that was utilizing the full 170W TDP spec. Now based on a report from Angstronomics's sources, it looks like there exists an SKU (or an OPN) which is fused with a 5.85 GHz Fmax or maximum frequency limit.

Regarding frequency targets, the game demo showing 5.55GHz maximum frequencies was also not with the final version. While Angstronomics is aware of an Ordering Part Number (OPN) that is fused for a 5.85 GHz Fmax, we will have to wait and see what the retail stepping fuses will be set at. via Angstronomics

5.85 GHz is an insane clock but considering that we only saw the first look at a prototype AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU, the final spec may very well be within this range. A 16-core part that utilizes the full 170 Watts available to it might just be able to exceed past the 5.5 GHz clocks & deliver clock speeds that we have never seen before on an AMD Ryzen CPU. Intel is also aiming for similar clocks with its Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs so it makes sense for AMD to go head-on head with the blue team in the clocks department, somewhere where they have lagged behind over the last couple of years.

We are already excited to see 5.5 GHz clocks for AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs so anything above would be a treat for consumers who are looking forward to building a brand new AM5 PC with the latest Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Of course, such frequencies may only be allowed on the highest spectrum of AM5 motherboards such as the ones based on the X670E chipset with loads of VRMs to handle the power delivery requirements for the new Fmax spec.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU Family AMD Raphael (RPL-X) Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S) Process Node TSMC 5nm Intel 7 Architecture Zen 4 (Chiplet) Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) Cores / Threads Up To 16/32 Up To 24/32 Total L3 Cache 64 MB 36 MB Total L2 Cache 16 MB 32 MB Total Cache 80 MB 68 MB Max Clocks (1T) ~5.8 GHz ~5.8 GHz Memory Support DDR5 DDR5/DDR4 Memory Channels 2 Channel (2DPC) 2 Channel (2DPC) Memory Speeds DDR5-5600 DDR5-5200

DDR4-3200 Platform Support 600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620) 600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)

700-Series (Z790/H770/B760) PCIe Gen 5.0 Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only) Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only) Integrated Graphics AMD RDNA 2 Intel Iris Xe Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) LGA 1700/1800 TDP (Max) 170W (TDP)

230W (PPT) 125W (PL1)

240W+ (PL2) Launch 2H 2022 2H 2022

News Source: @hjc4869