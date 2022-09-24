AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Showcases Its Efficiency Prowess With 6.5 GHz Overclock & Just 270W Power Consumption

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X flagship CPU continues to score impressive overclocking feats ahead of its launch next week. The CPU was recently pushed to 7.2 GHz with LN2 overclocking and also showed some fantastic results with a standard liquid cooler.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Consumes Just 270 Watts of Power With Overclock of 6.5 GHz Across All Cores

The new benchmarks have once again been published by US overclocker, Sampson, who used the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and overclocked it up to 6.5 GHz across all cores using LN2 cooling. The CPU achieved this overclock under LN2 cooling which allowed the Sampson to achieve the higher clock frequencies. The ASRock X670E Taichi and ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE motherboards were used to score the world record.

In Cinebench R23, the CPU scored 48,235 points in the multi-core benchmark test, running at 6.45 GHz (1.4V) with a max wattage of 271W (74.12% load). The second benchmark was carried out in Cinebench R20 where the chip scored 18,605 points while running at 6.5 GHz (1.40V) & with a max power draw of 270W (68.40% load). The wattage is very impressive here considering the Intel Core i9-13900K requires 1.5V and consumes around 400W of power to achieve an overclock of 6.2-6.3 GHz across all cores.

An additional result has also been shared by Videocardz which shows the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU running at an overclocked speed of 6.7 GHz achieved on the Gigabyte X670E AORUS Xtreme board and the CPU scoring over 50,000 points in Cinebench R23. All of these results were carried out with LN2 cooling and the temperatures were sub-zero all of the time during the tests.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 Ryzen 9 7950X (6.7 GHz LN2) 50.4k Ryzen 9 7950X (6.5 GHz LN2) 48.2k Ryzen 9 7950X (5.4 GHz Air) 40.5k Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 39k Core i9-13900K (Limited Power) 35.7k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.2k Core i7-12700K 23k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.8k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.4k Ryzen 5 7600X 14.8k Ryzen 5 5600X 11.3k

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks the 50K barrier in the Cinebench R23 CPU benchmark with a 6.7 GHz all-core overclock on LN2 cooling. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

This goes off to show just how extremely efficient the AMD Zen 4 core architecture is and we aren't even talking about undervolting yet which will prove to be a game changer not only for desktops but also for mobile platforms. Following is a comparison between the two flagships:

7950X at 6.5 (1.4V) = ~270W Power

= ~270W Power 13900K at 6.3 (1.5V) = ~400W Power

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU will have a price of $699 US at launch.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

These are really strong figures and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.

Thanks to Joshua Ortego for the tip!