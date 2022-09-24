AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Showcases Its Efficiency Prowess With 6.5 GHz Overclock & Just 270W Power Consumption

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X flagship CPU continues to score impressive overclocking feats ahead of its launch next week. The CPU was recently pushed to 7.2 GHz with LN2 overclocking and also showed some fantastic results with a standard liquid cooler.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Consumes Just 270 Watts of Power With Overclock of 6.5 GHz Across All Cores
The new benchmarks have once again been published by US overclocker, Sampson, who used the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and overclocked it up to 6.5 GHz across all cores using LN2 cooling. The CPU achieved this overclock under LN2 cooling which allowed the Sampson to achieve the higher clock frequencies. The ASRock X670E Taichi and ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE motherboards were used to score the world record.
In Cinebench R23, the CPU scored 48,235 points in the multi-core benchmark test, running at 6.45 GHz (1.4V) with a max wattage of 271W (74.12% load). The second benchmark was carried out in Cinebench R20 where the chip scored 18,605 points while running at 6.5 GHz (1.40V) & with a max power draw of 270W (68.40% load). The wattage is very impressive here considering the Intel Core i9-13900K requires 1.5V and consumes around 400W of power to achieve an overclock of 6.2-6.3 GHz across all cores.
An additional result has also been shared by Videocardz which shows the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU running at an overclocked speed of 6.7 GHz achieved on the Gigabyte X670E AORUS Xtreme board and the CPU scoring over 50,000 points in Cinebench R23. All of these results were carried out with LN2 cooling and the temperatures were sub-zero all of the time during the tests.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core)
This goes off to show just how extremely efficient the AMD Zen 4 core architecture is and we aren't even talking about undervolting yet which will prove to be a game changer not only for desktops but also for mobile platforms. Following is a comparison between the two flagships:
- 7950X at 6.5 (1.4V) = ~270W Power
- 13900K at 6.3 (1.5V) = ~400W Power
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU
Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU will have a price of $699 US at launch.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (SC Max)
|Cache
|TDP
|Prices (TBD)
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|16/32
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|80 MB (64+16)
|170W
|$699 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|12/24
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|76 MB (64+12)
|170W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|105W
|$399 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6/12
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|38 MB (32+6)
|105W
|$299 US
These are really strong figures and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.
Thanks to Joshua Ortego for the tip!
Comments