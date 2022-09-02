AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Cinebench R23 Benchmark Leaked, Up To 34% Faster Single-Core & 23% Faster Multi-Core Uplift Versus 5950X

The latest benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core flagship CPU have been leaked within the Cinebench R23 benchmark.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Destroys The Ryzen 9 5950X In Single-Core & Multi-Core CPU Performance In Cinebench R23

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is the flagship Zen 4 CPU with a price of $699 US and targets Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900K & the soon-to-launch 13th Gen Core i9-13900K. The CPU benchmark leaked over at Baidu Forums (via Harukaze5719).

According to the leaker, the CPU is a close-to-retail chip that has a 4.5 GHz base clock, 5.7 GHz boost clock, and an all-core boost frequency of 5.0 GHz. The chip was running at default clocks and a default voltage of 1.48V on the Gigabyte AORUS X670E Xtreme motherboard with 16 GB of DDR5-5600 memory. The user reports that the board will cost around 4999 Yuan or around $700 US. But before the performance, let's talk about the specifications.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The flagship is going to cost $699 US which means that it will be priced slightly higher than the Core i9-12900K while offering a significant performance leap in multi-threading apps such as Chaos V-Ray of up to +57% and doing so with up to 47% higher energy efficiency.

In terms of gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will be offering up to 35% higher uplift in games such as Shadow of The Tomb Raider versus the Core i9-12900K.

AMD also showcased the performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X against the Intel Core i9-12900K in both gaming and content creation tasks. The CPU was anywhere from -1% to +23% faster in the gaming benchmarks and +36 to +62% faster in creation workloads.

So that's all the official specifications, performance, and prices that AMD disclosed itself. Now, we have to see how the chip performs in the leaked Cinebench R23 benchmark result. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored an impressive 2205 points in single-core and 29649 points in multi-core tests. Now comparing it to the Ryzen 9 5950X, it looks like the Zen 4 chip is going to crush the older Zen 3 chip entirely with a 34% single-core and 23% multi-core improvement. The CPU also ends up 7-8% faster than the Core i9-12900K in single and multi-core tests.

The results are provided below:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core) ST 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2287 Ryzen 9 7950X 2205 Core i7-13700K 2125 Core i9-12900K 2044 Core i5-13600K 2002 Core i7-12700K 2001 Ryzen 7 7700X 2000 Core i5-12600K 1975 Ryzen 5 7600X 1900 Core i9-11900K 1702 Ryzen 9 5950X 1649 Ryzen 9 5900X 1632 Ryzen 7 5800X 1608 Ryzen 5 5600X 1548

Greymon55 has also posted the multi-threaded performance benchmarks for the two CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X allegedly scores around 19800 points while the Ryzen 5 7600X scores around 15100 points. This puts the Ryzen 5 7600X 34% faster than its predecessor but slower than the i5-12600K. At the same time, the Ryzen 7 7700X is around 29% faster than its predecessor but slower than the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Core i9-13900K 40227 Ryzen 9 7950X 29649 Core i7-13700K 28850 Core i9-12900K 27488 Core i5-13600K 24420 Ryzen 9 5950X 24201 Core i7-12700K 23046 Ryzen 9 5900X 21121 Ryzen 7 7700X 19800 Core i5-12600K 17881 Ryzen 7 5800X 15368 Ryzen 5 7600X 15100 Ryzen 5 5600X 11288

The performance was evaluated using an air-cooler so we can't say for sure if the chip was being affected by thermal throttling as that seems to be the case with many samples. With that said, we can also compare the performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X with the Raptor Lake flagship, the Core i9-13900K, and see how it stacks up. It looks like the AMD Zen 4 CPU is around 4% slower in single and 26% slower in multi-core performance. That's quite the difference in multi-core performance but we also have to take into account the much higher 250-350W TDP that the Raptor Lake CPU will be running at.

The leaker also reports that the chip can't seem to hit an all-core frequency of 5.0 GHz unless you are running water cooling. With water-cooling, the temperature doesn't exceed 100C but it also is not stable within Cinebench R23. AMD officially showcased a +48% / +41% Multi-threaded uplift in Cinebench R23 versus the 5950X and 12900K in their own presentation so there seems to be a big issue with this specific leak.

2 of 9

As for memory performance, the AIDA64 memory result is provided below and delivers around 89.6ns. We don't know if EXPO was enabled or not but with the new tech, AMD is said to achieve lower latency of around 63ns. More on EXPO here.

These are really strong figures against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & the Ryzen 5 7600X also appeared in the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmarks yesterday.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US