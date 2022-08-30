Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Benchmarks Leaked Out, Over 30% Single & 40% Multi-Thread Improvement

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 30, 2022
The latest benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 5 7600X CPUs have started to leak out as soon as the chips got unveiled yesterday. Benchleaks has discovered various benchmarks of the 2 chips within the Geekbench 5 database which show impressive single and multi-core performance jumps.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Huge Single & Multi-Core Performance Improvement

AMD did show its official performance figures for the Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs within Geekbench 5 but those were only based on single-threaded tests. Now we get to see both single and multi-core performance figures. Both CPUs were tested on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme (Ryzen 9 7950X) and MSI X670E ACE (Ryzen 5 7600X) motherboards with 32 GB of DDR5 memory. These are official retail samples as evident by their clock speeds. The 16-core chip was running slightly above a 5.7 GHz boost clock while the 6-core chip was running close to 5.4 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The flagship is going to cost $699 US which means that it will be priced slightly higher than the Core i9-12900K while offering a significant performance leap in multi-threading apps such as Chaos V-Ray of up to +57% and doing so with up to 47% higher energy efficiency.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Last up, we have the most budget-tier chip (if you can call it that but the pricing won't be reflective of that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die. This chip is going to be priced at $299 US and will be offering a 5% performance gain over the Core i9-12900K in gaming.

amd-ryzen-9-7950x-16-core-cpu-benchmark-leak-geekbench-5
amd-ryzen-5-7600-6-core-cpu-benchmark-leak-geekbench-5
2 of 9

In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored 2217 points in single-core and 24396 points in multi-core while the Ryzen 5 7600X scored 2165 single-core and 11432 multi-core points.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks Official (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2314
Ryzen 9 7950X
2217
Ryzen 5 7600X
2165
Core i9-13900
2090
Core i9-12900KS
2071
Core i7-13700K
2012
Core i5-13600K
1936
Core i9-12900K
1901
Core i7-12700K
1856
Core i5-12600K
1689
Ryzen 9 5950X
1670
Ryzen 7 5800X
1669
Ryzen 9 5900X
1614
Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K
26464
Ryzen 9 7950X
24396
Core i9-13900
20131
Core i7-13700K
19811
Core i9-12900KS
19049
Core i9-12900K
17272
Ryzen 9 5950X
16508
Core i5-13600K
16054
Core i7-12700K
14102
Ryzen 9 5900X
13954
Core i5-12600K
11608
Ryzen 5 7600X
11432
Ryzen 7 5800X
10328
Ryzen 5 5600X
8151

In single-core, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU absolutely demolishes its predecessors with a 31% boost over the Ryzen 9 5950X and also 14% faster performance versus the Core i9-12900K. The CPU does lose to the Core i9-13900K by 4% but the Intel chip is also running at a much higher wattage figure of up to 350 Watts. The Ryzen 5 7600X does the same, offering over a 30% boost versus the Ryzen 5 5600X and even surpassing the Core i9-12900K.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Benchmarks Leaked Out, Over 30% Single & 40% Multi-Thread Improvement 2
In multi-threaded tests, both chips secure over a 40% lead versus their predecessors. The Ryzen 9 7950X also ends up 41% faster than the Intel Core i9-12900K and the Ryzen 5 7600X ends up on par with the Intel Core i5-12600K which has more cores and threads. These are really strong figures & we can't wait to see these chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in performance.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

