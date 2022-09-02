Menu
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Undervolting Can Leave A Lot of Frequency & TDP Headroom, Also Drops Temps Signficantly

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 1, 2022

Yesterday, we reported that AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs would be really toasty when running at stock settings but don't worry, Undervolting is there to save the day.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Undervolting Could Offer Significant Frequency & TDP Headroom While Dropping Down Temps

In the previous report, we stated how AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been alleged to run really hot even at stock TDP ratings. The Ryzen 9 7950X with a PPT of 230W and the Ryzen 5 7600X with a PPT of close to 130W are said to hit 90-95C temperatures at stock configurations which is almost at the edge of their thermal threshold. After hitting this threshold, the CPU will downclock itself and run at much lower frequencies of 5.0 GHz, a drop of -700 MHz.

Now Harukaze5719 has found out to AIDA64 entries which are allegedly from an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU. The first result shows us the stock configuration where the ES chip is seen running at a frequency of 5.05 GHz. The temperature can be seen sitting at 93.1C at 122W in the AIDA64 FPU stress test. This is a really high temperature but in the second window, we can see a manual Vcore adjustment which drops the temperature significantly down to 56.5C and also the wattage to just 68 Watts while retaining the 5.05 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Stock & Undervolted CPU Performance, Thermals & Wattage. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)
It is likely that there could be a power or voltage bug in the AMD Ryzen 7000 ES/QS parts which is leading to such high temperatures but undevolting more or less fixes the issue. Now it remains to be seen whether the manually adjust voltage will be good enough to handle the 5.5-5.7 GHz clock speeds that the Ryzen 7000 CPUs have to offer. It could be possible that the undervolting is good enough for a 5 GHz clock speed but more voltage would be required to hit the higher frequencies.

Considering that the Zen 4 chiplets are smaller than their predecessor but much denser, they will require a lot of cooling. It looks like that might be one reason why the chiplets are also gold-plated this time to effectively move as much heat away from them and to the IHS. A new screenshot by leaker, Enthusiast Citizen, reaffirms his claim though once again, the result is based on an ES chip and the problem may have been tweaked in the final silicon:

All of this means that users should definitely look forward to investing in some really high-end AIO coolers if they plan on building a new PC with AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Of course, this is just a rumor for now and we will wait for final tests and reviews to confirm the validity of this rumor but AMD has put in their best efforts to make sure that heat is dissipated off the CPUs by issuing a gold plating on both the IHS and the Zen 4 CCDs as detailed here. The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs launch alongside the AM5 platform on the 27th of September.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

