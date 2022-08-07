Menu
Company

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU With 5.8 GHz Boost Clock, 350W “Unlimited Power Setting” Up To 67% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 7, 2022
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU With 5.8 GHz Boost Clock, 350W "Unlimited Power Setting" Up To 67% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks just keep pouring in a whole two months prior to its expected launch. The latest benchmarks come from OneRaichu who shows the max potential of the chip with an "Unlimited Power" setting and a default boost frequency of 5.8 GHz.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Runs at 5.8 GHz & 350W By Default Using "Unlimited Power" Setting, 67% Faster Than 5950X In Cinebench

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here seems to be a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU carries a total of 68 MB of cache and we can tell that this is just a better "Retail-Ready" sample based on its clock speed alone. The chip retains a maximum boost clock of 5.8 GHz across 2 cores & 5.5 GHz frequency across all 8 P-Cores.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900K Retail Raptor Lake CPU Boosts Up To 5.8 GHz At Stock, Beats 64-Core Threadripper 3990X

The exact test configuration wasn't revealed but OneRaichu tested the chips with two profiles, one with the standard "Limited Power" and the other with the "Unlimited Power" setting. Using the first setting, the chip achieved a single-core score of 2290 points and a multi-core score of 35,693 points with a maximum power draw of 253W. The "Unlimited Power" setting removes all shackles & offers the full potential of the CPU. With the new profile, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU posted a single-core score of 2288 points which is the same as the first setting but it's the multi-thread CPU score that saw a huge boost. The Cinebench R23 multi-thread score jumped to 40,616 points, that's a 14% boost over the standard power profile.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.8 GHz CPU (With Unlimited Power/ Image Credits: OneRaichu):

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.8 GHz CPU (With Limited Power / Image Credits: OneRaichu):

At the same time, the CPU's power consumption also saw a dramatic increase from 253W to 345W which is something that we mentioned exclusively a few days ago. That's a 36% increase in power for a 14% performance gain so definitely not the best performance efficiency gain here but those who don't care about their power bills would definitely end up using the "Unlimited Power" profile for the best performance.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 24-Core CPU Overclocked To 6.1 GHz, 5.5 GHz All-Core Benchmark Beats Threadripper 2990X 32-Core By 30%
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core)
MT
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Threadripper 5975WX (32/64)
Threadripper 3975WX (32/64)
Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power Stock)
Threadripper 5965WX (24/48)
Core i9-13900K (Limited Power Stock)
Threadripper 2990X (32/64)
Core i7-13700K (QS)
Core i9-12900K
Core i5-13600K (QS)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

Compared to its predecessor, the Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i9-13900K offers a performance boost of up to 48% (with Unlimited Power) and 30% (with Limited Power). Versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, this is a massive 67% performance increase (with Unlimited Power) and even with Limited Power, the Raptor Lake chip scores a respectable 47% performance increase.

  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at "Unlimited Power" 350W - 48% Faster
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at "Limited Power" 250W - 30% Faster
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X at "Unlimited Power" 350W - 67% Faster
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X at "Limited Power" 250W - 48% Faster

Now to make this benchmark a bit more interesting, we know that the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are expected to offer a 35% multi-threaded performance increase in Cinebench over the Zen 3 parts. Here, we see a power-limited Core i9-13900K offering a 48% performance boost over the Ryzen 9 5950X at 253W and we know that Ryzen 7000 CPUs have a maximum PPT of 230W. So that's a 20 Watt difference while the multi-threading performance of the flagship 13900K might end up a bit higher (double-digit gain) over Ryzen 7000 flagship (for an 8% wattage difference).

Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPUs Gaming Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 14% Faster Versus Alder Lake 1

Overall this looks to be some mighty good multi-core performance for the upcoming Raptor Lake chips. We still want to wait for some detailed power and temperature figures but one thing is for sure, in MT-tasks, Raptor Lake might give AMD's Raphael a hard time. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order