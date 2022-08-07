Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU With 5.8 GHz Boost Clock, 350W “Unlimited Power Setting” Up To 67% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks just keep pouring in a whole two months prior to its expected launch. The latest benchmarks come from OneRaichu who shows the max potential of the chip with an "Unlimited Power" setting and a default boost frequency of 5.8 GHz.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Runs at 5.8 GHz & 350W By Default Using "Unlimited Power" Setting, 67% Faster Than 5950X In Cinebench

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here seems to be a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU carries a total of 68 MB of cache and we can tell that this is just a better "Retail-Ready" sample based on its clock speed alone. The chip retains a maximum boost clock of 5.8 GHz across 2 cores & 5.5 GHz frequency across all 8 P-Cores.

The exact test configuration wasn't revealed but OneRaichu tested the chips with two profiles, one with the standard "Limited Power" and the other with the "Unlimited Power" setting. Using the first setting, the chip achieved a single-core score of 2290 points and a multi-core score of 35,693 points with a maximum power draw of 253W. The "Unlimited Power" setting removes all shackles & offers the full potential of the CPU. With the new profile, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU posted a single-core score of 2288 points which is the same as the first setting but it's the multi-thread CPU score that saw a huge boost. The Cinebench R23 multi-thread score jumped to 40,616 points, that's a 14% boost over the standard power profile.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.8 GHz CPU (With Unlimited Power/ Image Credits: OneRaichu):

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.8 GHz CPU (With Limited Power / Image Credits: OneRaichu):

At the same time, the CPU's power consumption also saw a dramatic increase from 253W to 345W which is something that we mentioned exclusively a few days ago. That's a 36% increase in power for a 14% performance gain so definitely not the best performance efficiency gain here but those who don't care about their power bills would definitely end up using the "Unlimited Power" profile for the best performance.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Threadripper 5975WX (32/64) Threadripper 3975WX (32/64) Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power Stock) Threadripper 5965WX (24/48) Core i9-13900K (Limited Power Stock) Threadripper 2990X (32/64) Core i7-13700K (QS) Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Compared to its predecessor, the Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i9-13900K offers a performance boost of up to 48% (with Unlimited Power) and 30% (with Limited Power). Versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, this is a massive 67% performance increase (with Unlimited Power) and even with Limited Power, the Raptor Lake chip scores a respectable 47% performance increase.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at "Unlimited Power" 350W - 48% Faster

- 48% Faster Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at "Limited Power" 250W - 30% Faster

- 30% Faster Intel Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X at "Unlimited Power" 350W - 67% Faster

- 67% Faster Intel Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 5950X at "Limited Power" 250W - 48% Faster

Now to make this benchmark a bit more interesting, we know that the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are expected to offer a 35% multi-threaded performance increase in Cinebench over the Zen 3 parts. Here, we see a power-limited Core i9-13900K offering a 48% performance boost over the Ryzen 9 5950X at 253W and we know that Ryzen 7000 CPUs have a maximum PPT of 230W. So that's a 20 Watt difference while the multi-threading performance of the flagship 13900K might end up a bit higher (double-digit gain) over Ryzen 7000 flagship (for an 8% wattage difference).

Overall this looks to be some mighty good multi-core performance for the upcoming Raptor Lake chips. We still want to wait for some detailed power and temperature figures but one thing is for sure, in MT-tasks, Raptor Lake might give AMD's Raphael a hard time. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU Family AMD Raphael (RPL-X) Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S) Process Node TSMC 5nm Intel 7 Architecture Zen 4 (Chiplet) Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) Flagship SKU Ryzen 9 7950X Core i9-13900K Cores / Threads Up To 16/32 Up To 24/32 Total L3 Cache 64 MB (+3D V-Cache) 36 MB Total L2 Cache 16 MB 32 MB Total Cache 80 MB 68 MB Max Clocks (1T) 5.7 GHz 5.8 GHz Memory Support DDR5 DDR5/DDR4 Memory Channels 2 Channel (2DPC) 2 Channel (2DPC) Memory Speeds DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600

DDR4-3200 Platform Support 600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620) 600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)

700-Series (Z790/H770/B760) PCIe Gen 5.0 Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only) Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split) Integrated Graphics AMD RDNA 2 Intel Iris Xe Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) LGA 1700/1800 TDP (Max) 170W (TDP)

230W (PPT) 125W (PL1)

240W+ (PL2) Launch September 2022 October 2022