AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 65W ‘Zen 4’ CPUs Appear In CPU-z Database

The trio of AMD's Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs including the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 have appeared in the CPU-z database for validation.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs have been listed within the CPU-z validation database which is more or less a confirmation that we will be getting to see how these chips perform, soon! We're already aware of the 10th January launch date while specs and pricing have been leaked a while back.

Back in November, we reported that AMD was working on at least three new Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Non-X CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600. These three CPUs are designed for mainstream users and unlike the 'X' series parts, run at slightly lower clock speeds and deliver far better prices than the 'X' variants too.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X 65W Desktop CPU's CPU-z Validation (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK):

There's also a benchmark of the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 posted in one of the validations however this score is pretty low and might be due to the stock DDR5-4800 used on the ASUS ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING WIFI motherboard. With that said, expect a full-on review during the first week of January.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900KS 982.5 Core i9-13900K 897.4 Core i7-13700K 878 Core i9-12900KS 834 Core i5-13600K 831 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Ryzen 9 7950X 787 Ryzen 7 7700X 774 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 7 7700 626 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900KS 18.5k Core i9-13900K 16.9k Ryzen 9 7950X 15.8k Core i7-13700K 12.7k Core i9-12900KS 11.9k Ryzen 9 5950X 11.8k Core i9-12900K 11.7k Core i5-13600K 10k Core i7-12700K 9.9k Ryzen 9 5900X 9.5k Ryzen 7 7700X 8.4k Core i5-12600K 7.2k Ryzen 7 5800X 6.6k Ryzen 7 7700 6.2k Ryzen 5 5600X 4.8k

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. Based on the above:

Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core- $120 US cheaper vs 7900X

Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core- $70 US cheaper vs 7700X

Ryzen 5 7600 6 Core - $70 US cheaper vs 7600X

Overall, the chips sound like they will offer the best performance per dollar value on the AM5 platform and we will also be looking at cheaper A620 motherboards by the mid of 2023. AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs will also be headed to CES 2023 for a full unveil.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

