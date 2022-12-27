Leaked slides have confirmed that AMD will officially launch its Ryzen 7000 Non-X 65W Desktop CPUs on the 10th of January. The slides also give us a few performance comparisons between the Ryzen 9 7900 & the Ryzen 9 5900X.

As we had posted in our exclusive earlier this month, AMD will present three new models in its new Ryzen 7000 Non-X Desktop CPU family on January 10, 2023, the Ryzen 9 7900 with 12 cores, the Ryzen 7 7700 with 8 cores, and the Ryzen 5 7600 with 6 cores. The three new models will feature the Zen 4 core architecture with a TDP of 65W, which is lower than the previously released series that offered up to 170W.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X 65W CPUs Launching On 10th of January, Ryzen 9 7900 Up To 35% Faster In Gaming Vs 5900X (Image source: AMD via VideoCardz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip. AMD will position the chip against the Intel Core i9-13900 & Core i9-12900 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT. The Ryzen 7 7700 will be positioned against the Core i7-13700 and Core i7-12700.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. The Ryzen 5 7600 will be positioned against the Core i5-13600 & Core i5-12600 CPUs.

The slide, compliments of VideoCardz, reveals that the three processors will have three prices for each level. The Ryzen 5 7600 will retail for $229, the Ryzen 7 7700 will sell for $100 more at $329, and the premium Ryzen 9 7900 will sell for $429. This pricing is less than the Ryzen 7000 X-series which sells for about $20 more.

Still, buyers should be aware that the new Ryzen 9 7900 versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor performs, on average, 119% better in twelve tested games at 1080p resolution. For the following comparisons, the Ryzen 9 7900 system was equipped with DDR5-6000 & the Ryzen 9 5900X PC was equipped with DDR4-3600 memory. You can also check out Geekbench 5 performance of the said CPUs here.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 9 5900X Gaming Performance (Image Credits: Videocardz):

The titles tested were:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Borderlands 3

CS:GO

F1 2021

Far Cry 6

Fortnite

League of Legends

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Strange Brigade

Total War: Three Kingdoms Battle

World of Tanks Encode (1080p Ultra settings)

In performance, the two processors tested are somewhat equal in specifications. Still, the newer processor will offer a lower base, boost clock, and lower TDP than the X-series models. For now, the current pricing for the AMD Ryzen 7000X series processors are:

Ryzen 9 7950X - $569

Ryzen 9 7900X - $440

Ryzen 7 7700X - $349

Ryzen 5 7600X - $240

The launch will take place one week after the start of next year's CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will reveal technology and information about developments over the coming years.

News Source: VideoCardz