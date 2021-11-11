  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Powered Next-Gen ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 15 Laptop Leaks Out

By Hassan Mujtaba
ASUS's next-generation ROG STRIX SCAR 15 laptop which features AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX 'Rembrandt' CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU has leaked out.

The ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 15 G533Z laptop is a next-generation high-end configuration that has been spotted by MyLaptopGuide. The laptop is configured with AMD's next-gen Ryzen Rembrandt lineup of CPUs and NVIDIA's flagship laptop GPU. It is interesting that this laptop has leaked out a whole two months prior to its official unveiling at CES 2022. The laptop was confirmed through the FCCID registration.

AMD Next-Gen Ryzen APUs For Laptops: Phoenix-H With 8 Zen 4 Cores & Raphael-H With 16 Zen 4 Cores

So coming straight to the specifications, the high-end ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 15 laptop is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU which will be part of the Rembrandt-H family. This CPU offers a total of 8 Zen 3+ cores and 16 threads and is based on the brand new 6nm process technology. The clocks have not been mentioned but expect them to be higher than what's currently offered on the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. But that's not all, there's also a Ryzen 7 6800H configuration planned for this specific variant. The CPUs will also carry onboard RDNA 2 (Navi 2x) graphics chips though we don't have details regarding that yet.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family NameAMD Raphael H-SeriesAMD Phoenix H-SeriesAMD Rembrandt H-SeriesAMD Cezanne-H SeriesAMD Renoir H-SeriesAMD Picasso H-SeriesAMD Raven Ridge H-Series
Family BrandingAMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series)
Process Node5nm5nm6nm7nm7nm12nm14nm
CPU Core ArchitectureZen 4Zen 4Zen 3+Zen 3Zen 2Zen +Zen 1
CPU Cores/Threads (Max)16/32?8/16?8/168/168/164/84/8
L2 Cache (Max)4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB2 MB2 MB
L3 Cache (Max)32 MB16 MB16 MB16 MB8 MB4 MB4 MB
Max CPU ClocksTBATBATBA4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX)4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H)3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H)
GPU Core ArchitectureRDNA 2 6nm iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPUVega Enhanced 7nmVega Enhanced 7nmVega 14nmVega 14nm
Max GPU CoresTBATBATBA8 CUs (512 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)10 CUs (640 Cores)11 CUs (704 cores)
Max GPU ClocksTBATBATBA2100 MHz1750 MHz1400 MHz1300 MHz
TDP (cTDP Down/Up)35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W -54W(54W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)12-35W (35W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)
LaunchQ1 2023?Q1 2023?Q1 2022?Q1 2021Q2 2020Q1 2019Q4 2018

The GPU side will include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti based on the new Ampere GA103 GPU SKU and will offer a TDP between 150W and 200W. The card is said to come in both standard and Max-Q flavors, rocking 58 compute units for a total of 7424 CUDA cores and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. The GPU also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, likely operating at 12 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus. Other specifications of the laptop include 32 GB of memory. The desktop RTX 3080 will still carry more 17% higher cores & it looks like the GPU itself has some key optimizations for faster clock and efficiency management. The GPU has already been confirmed through a leak a few days ago.

ASUS's next-gen ROG STRIX Scar 15 specifications leak out, features AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX & NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti. (Image Credits: MyLaptopGuide)
Like the CPU selection, the ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 15 will also allow users to select between various NVIDIA GPUs such as the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 Ti. Other specifications include up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 memory support and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. Yes, this will be the first AMD CPU-powered laptop with DDR5 and PCIe Gen 4 support and will tackle Intel's Alder Lake-P CPU family. The laptop will offer a 15.6" screen with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Given the high-end specifications, this laptop will easily retail over the $2500 US mark.

