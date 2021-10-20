AMD Ryzen ‘Rembrandt’ APU With 8 Cores, 16 Threads & RDNA 2 GPU Spotted, Running On Corsair Xenomorph AIO PC With DDR5-4800 Memory

The first AMD Ryzen Rembrandt APU which will be part of the next-gen Ryzen 6000 series lineup has been spotted.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APU Featuring 8 Cores, 16 Threads, RDNA 2 GPU & DDR5-4800 Memory Spotted

AMD's next-gen Rembrandt Ryzen APUs will be based on the Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 GPU cores. But these aren't just any Zen 3 / RDNA 2 cores, a leaked roadmap mentioned that the core IPs will be based on a 6nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael-H’ Next-Gen & High Performance Laptops Rumored To Feature Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores

AMD is expected to retain TSMC's as its choice of fab for the Rembrandt CPUs and as such, we can expect around 20% higher density with better power consumption on the improved node. AMD's Zen 3+ has been stated to be an evolution of the existing Zen 3 core architecture. It will carry a range of process optimizations and clock speed improvements but the underlying design would be kept the same.

The brand new entry was spotted in the UserBenchmark database and was running on the Corsair Xenomorph platform which seems to be the name of an upcoming AIO (FP7) featuring Rembrandt APUs. Based on specifications, the AMD Ryzen 6000 APU sample codenamed '100-000000518-41_N' has a total of 8 cores, 16 threads while clock speeds are reported at a 3.1 GHz base and 3.9 GHz boost. It also comes with a brand new RDNA 2 GPU which has the '1CFA 0004:164D' Device ID though we can't tell the exact core configuration or the clocks on this specific SKU.

The platform features a 16 GB DDR5 4800 Mbps memory in the SODIMM form factor which confirms that this isn't a desktop SKU but it is rather a mobility variant that would either fall in the Rembrandt-H or Rembrandt-U segment of APUs.

Since the core clocks are lower than existing parts due to the AMD Rembrandt chip being an early engineering sample, the performance is slightly lower than the Ryzen 9 5900H but expect it to get a decent increase as we get closer to launch. With that said, the chip scored 111 points in the single-core and 1308 points in the multi-core tests which should provide you a base to compare the AMD Ryzen 6000 ES chip with existing parts.

A recent rumor already stated that Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs are currently in production so we can definitely expect an announcement around CES 2022.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Raphael H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 7nm+ 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 7nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

News Source: Benchleaks