AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 CPU Obliterates Every Intel & AMD CPU In Single-Threaded Performance, Claims Top Position In Passmark
Last week, we saw AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X claim the top spot within the Passmark single-threaded performance chart but that feat has now been surpassed by the big daddy of the Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup, the Ryzen 9 5950X.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded CPU In Passmark, Surpasses & Obliterates All AMD / Intel Chips
When we talked about the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X last week, we did mention that it would easily be surpassed by its bigger Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 siblings when they get tested within the same single-threaded performance test. That turned out to be true as AMD's fastest and most powerful Zen 3 CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X has now been listed in the performance chart (via Videocardz) with an astonishingly huge performance number than obliterates all previous generation AMD and Intel CPUs (Ryzen 3000 & Intel 10th Gen).
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU In Passmark Single-Thread
The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored an impressive 3,693 points in the Passmark Single-Threaded test which made it easily top the charts. The score is 7% higher than the Ryzen 5 5600X and compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X, the 5950X is an insane 35% faster.
Even versus the Intel Core i9-10900K which is apparently the only competition it has from the other side, the Ryzen 9 5950X scores a 16% lead which is mighty impressive. Sure the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X has a higher price of $799 US but even then, the Core i9-10900K is pretty short in supply and hence the stock that is available is priced way about the MSRP of $549 US, and the chip can be found on various retail outlets for over $800-$900 US. It is just mind-blowing to see AMD now in command of the single-core performance benchmarks, beating Intel by huge double digits jump with ease. This goes off to show just how powerful AMD's Zen 3 core architecture is and we can't wait to see it in action on the 5th of November.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU In Passmark Multi-Thread
Moving to the Multi-threaded numbers, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with its 16 cores and threads has an impressive score of 45,564 points which is a 16% boost over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X. At the same time, the chip is around 10,000 and 20,000 points lower than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.
This is expected since the Zen 2 based Threadrippers come with more cores and threads but we can expect Zen 3 based Threadrippers to easily topple their Threadripper, 3000 predecessors, with even higher performance output. We can also expect the Zen 3 based Threadrippers to be the first HEDT CPUs to surpass the 100,000 points mark in the multi-thread performance tests.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU in Geekbench 5 at 5.04 GHz
The latest entry of AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU was also spotted in Geekbench 5 by TUM_APISAK. This time, the chip was spotted running at 5.04 GHz average clocks with the fastest cores clocking in up to 5038 MHz. The fully valid entry shows the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scores 1700 points which are simply insane for the Zen 3 based CPU. The chip was running on an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard with DDR4-3600 memory.
We have now seen multiple entries of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in Geekbench 5 scoring an average single-core score of around 1640 points and an average multi-core score of around 150,000 points. You can see the full listings below:
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US
Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.
The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$219 US?
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.
All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).
Products mentioned in this post
USD 829.9
USD 697
USD 1899.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter