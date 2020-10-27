Last week, we saw AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X claim the top spot within the Passmark single-threaded performance chart but that feat has now been surpassed by the big daddy of the Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup, the Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded CPU In Passmark, Surpasses & Obliterates All AMD / Intel Chips

When we talked about the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X last week, we did mention that it would easily be surpassed by its bigger Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 siblings when they get tested within the same single-threaded performance test. That turned out to be true as AMD's fastest and most powerful Zen 3 CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X has now been listed in the performance chart (via Videocardz) with an astonishingly huge performance number than obliterates all previous generation AMD and Intel CPUs (Ryzen 3000 & Intel 10th Gen).

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU In Passmark Single-Thread

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored an impressive 3,693 points in the Passmark Single-Threaded test which made it easily top the charts. The score is 7% higher than the Ryzen 5 5600X and compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X, the 5950X is an insane 35% faster.

Even versus the Intel Core i9-10900K which is apparently the only competition it has from the other side, the Ryzen 9 5950X scores a 16% lead which is mighty impressive. Sure the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X has a higher price of $799 US but even then, the Core i9-10900K is pretty short in supply and hence the stock that is available is priced way about the MSRP of $549 US, and the chip can be found on various retail outlets for over $800-$900 US. It is just mind-blowing to see AMD now in command of the single-core performance benchmarks, beating Intel by huge double digits jump with ease. This goes off to show just how powerful AMD's Zen 3 core architecture is and we can't wait to see it in action on the 5th of November.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU In Passmark Multi-Thread

Moving to the Multi-threaded numbers, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with its 16 cores and threads has an impressive score of 45,564 points which is a 16% boost over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X. At the same time, the chip is around 10,000 and 20,000 points lower than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.

This is expected since the Zen 2 based Threadrippers come with more cores and threads but we can expect Zen 3 based Threadrippers to easily topple their Threadripper, 3000 predecessors, with even higher performance output. We can also expect the Zen 3 based Threadrippers to be the first HEDT CPUs to surpass the 100,000 points mark in the multi-thread performance tests.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU in Geekbench 5 at 5.04 GHz

The latest entry of AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU was also spotted in Geekbench 5 by TUM_APISAK. This time, the chip was spotted running at 5.04 GHz average clocks with the fastest cores clocking in up to 5038 MHz. The fully valid entry shows the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scores 1700 points which are simply insane for the Zen 3 based CPU. The chip was running on an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard with DDR4-3600 memory.

We have now seen multiple entries of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in Geekbench 5 scoring an average single-core score of around 1640 points and an average multi-core score of around 150,000 points. You can see the full listings below:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.

All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).