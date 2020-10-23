AMD’s Zen 3 Powered Ryzen 5 5600X $299 CPU Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded Chip In Passmark
AMD's Zen 3 architecture brings a massive improvement to IPC and that is reflected in the latest PassMark benchmark list where the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU has just claimed the top position in the single-threaded performance charts.
AMD. Not Intel, Is Now The Single-Threaded Performance Champ - Ryzen 5 5600X $299 "Zen 3" CPU Claims Top Position in PassMark
Spotted by Videocardz, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU now holds the top position in the PassMark single-threaded benchmark list. The CPU which is going to be positioned against the Intel Core i5-10600K exceeds the single-threaded performance of the Core i9-10900K which is very impressive.
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU scores 3495 points in the said benchmark versus the 3177 points of the Intel Core i9-10900K, representing a lead of 10%. Compared to its predecessor, the 3600XT, and the 3600X, the Ryzen 5 5600X scores a 23-24% lead while compared to its competition, the Core i5-10600K, the chip scores a lead of 22%.
Sure the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is going to be priced $50 US more than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3600X / Ryzen 5 3600XT but at the same time, the CPU will deliver much higher performance in both single and multi-threaded workloads while being more efficient. We can see a performance jump in gaming as a direct result of the improved single-threaded performance which would give even Intel's top Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs a run for its money. We can expect the Ryzen 5 5600X to carry the same legacy as its predecessor which is one of AMD's most successful mainstream CPU to date.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$219 US?
The Ryzen 5 5600X along with the rest of the three Zen 3 Desktop CPUs are planned for launch on the 5th of November which is 2 weeks from now. The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.
