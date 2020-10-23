  ⋮  

AMD’s Zen 3 Powered Ryzen 5 5600X $299 CPU Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded Chip In Passmark

Oct 23, 2020 07:39 EDT
AMD's Zen 3 architecture brings a massive improvement to IPC and that is reflected in the latest PassMark benchmark list where the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU has just claimed the top position in the single-threaded performance charts.

AMD. Not Intel, Is Now The Single-Threaded Performance Champ - Ryzen 5 5600X $299 "Zen 3" CPU Claims Top Position in PassMark

Spotted by Videocardz, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU now holds the top position in the PassMark single-threaded benchmark list. The CPU which is going to be positioned against the Intel Core i5-10600K exceeds the single-threaded performance of the Core i9-10900K which is very impressive.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU scores 3495 points in the said benchmark versus the 3177 points of the Intel Core i9-10900K, representing a lead of 10%. Compared to its predecessor, the 3600XT, and the 3600X, the Ryzen 5 5600X scores a 23-24% lead while compared to its competition, the Core i5-10600K, the chip scores a lead of 22%.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop CPU Performance Benchmarks

Sure the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is going to be priced $50 US more than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3600X / Ryzen 5 3600XT but at the same time, the CPU will deliver much higher performance in both single and multi-threaded workloads while being more efficient. We can see a performance jump in gaming as a direct result of the improved single-threaded performance which would give even Intel's top Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs a run for its money. We can expect the Ryzen 5 5600X to carry the same legacy as its predecessor which is one of AMD's most successful mainstream CPU to date.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU NameCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MBTBA105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MBTBA105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MBTBA105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MBTBA65W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 56006/12TBATBA32 MBTBA65W$219 US?

The Ryzen 5 5600X along with the rest of the three Zen 3 Desktop CPUs are planned for launch on the 5th of November which is 2 weeks from now. The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.

