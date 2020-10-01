Alleged benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 core and 24 thread Zen 3 CPU have leaked out and the performance increase over its predecessor is just spectacular. The leak comes in the form of a CPU-z screenshot of a 12 core and 24 thread AMD CPU running the single and multi-threaded tests as spotted by Twitter fellow, @9550pro.

The CPU-z screenshot shows an unreleased AMD processor with the 100-000000061-08 string. As per the details mentioned on the CPU-z application, the chip seems to feature a 12 core config as 24 threads are mentioned. As such, this could possibly be the first benchmark for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X which is a next-generation Zen 3 powered processor that would feature 12 core & 24 thread design and replace the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU.

There are no specifics about what clocks the alleged AMD Ryzen 9 5900X chip was run at or what platform and memory were used but it is highly liked that the tests were carried out on stock clocks which should be around 5 GHz based on a recent rumor. As for performance, the chip scored 652.8 points in the single-core test which is 27% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and up to 25% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X. One thing to consider is that these are not IPC gains but the general single-core perf gains over the predecessors. Since we don't know the clock speeds yet, it's not possible to extract the exact IPC uplift with these benchmarks yet.

Coming to the multi-threaded performance test, the alleged AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU scored a total of 9481 points which is a massive 75% improvement over the Ryzen 7 3700X & a 15% improvement over the Ryzen 9 3900X.

Now once again, we don't know for sure if this is indeed the Ryzen 9 5900X or some other chip or even if this benchmark is legitimate but if real, we are looking at an impressive performance jump over the Ryzen 3000 CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 5000 series lineup based on Zen 3 core architecture is officially set to be unveiled on the 8th of October or next week with recent rumors pointing to retail launch around the end of October. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X benchmarks also leaked out just a few days ago.

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 TBA TBA 72 MB TBA TBA TBA AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 TBA TBA 70 MB TBA TBA TBA AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 TBA TBA 36 MB TBA TBA TBA AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 TBA TBA 35 MB TBA TBA TBA

The AMD Zen 3 architecture is said to be the greatest CPU design since the original Zen. It is a chip that has been completely revamped from the group up and focuses on three key features of which include significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and higher efficiency.

AMD has so far confirmed themselves that Zen 3 brings a brand new CPU architecture, which helps deliver significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and even higher core counts than before. Some rumors have even pointed to a 17% increase in IPC and a 50% increase in Zen 3's floating-point operations along with a major cache redesign.

We also got to see a major change to the cache design in an EPYC presentation, which showed that Zen 3 would be offering a unified cache design which should essentially double the cache that each Zen 3 core could have access compared to Zen 2.

The CPUs are also expected to get up to 200-300 MHz clock boost, which should bring Zen 3 based Ryzen processors close to the 10th Generation Intel Core offerings. That, along with the massive IPC increase and general changes to the architecture, would result in much faster performance than existing Ryzen 3000 processors, which already made a huge jump over Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 1000 processors while being an evolutionary product rather than revolutionary, as AMD unveiled very recently.

The key thing to consider is that we will get to see the return of the chiplet architecture and AMD will retain support on the existing AM4 socket. The AM4 socket was to last until 2020 so it is likely that the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs would be the last family to utilize the socket before AMD goes to AM5 which would be designed around the future technologies such as DDR5 and USB 4.0. AMD's X670 chipset was also hinted as to arrive by the end of this year and will feature enhanced PCIe Gen 4.0 support and increased I/O in the form of more M.2, SATA, and USB 3.2 ports.

It was recently confirmed by AMD that Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs will only be supported by 400 & 500-series chipsets while 300-series support would be left out.

AMD had also recently confirmed that Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 desktop processors would mark the continuation of its high-performance journey. The Zen 3 architecture would be first available on the consumer desktop platform with the launch of the Vermeer family of CPUs that will replace the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3000 Matisse family of CPUs.

So, what’s next for AMD in the PC space? Well, I cannot share too much, but I can say our high-performance journey continues with our first “Zen 3” Client processor on-track to launch later this year. I will wrap by saying you haven’t seen the best of us yet. AMD Executive Vice President of Computing & Graphics - Rick Bergman

As of now, the competitive advantage that AMD has with its Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 is just way too big compared to whatever Intel has in their sleeves for this year, and Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs are going to push that envelope even further. Expect AMD to unveil its next-generation Ryzen CPUs and the underlying Zen 3 core architecture on 8th October.

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022