AMD's Mattise Refresh lineup which includes the Ryzen 9 3900XT, the Ryzen 7 3800XT & the Ryzen 5 3600XT have been listed by a French retailer. The listings were spotted by Djey over at his Twitter feed (via Videocardz), covering all three Zen 2 refresh processors.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT Matisse Refresh Zen 2 CPUs Listed Online

Since our exclusive piece came out last month, there have been various leaks on specifications and performance numbers for AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' lineup. AMD will be introducing the latest Ryzen 3000 XT series processors in its Zen 2 family which will include the Ryzen 9 3900XT, the Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT. There's nothing new in terms of specs but the retailer has mentioned prices for each CPU.

AMD Ryzen 3 4200G & Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G Renoir Desktop APUs Benchmarked in 3DMark

The Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to cost 499€, the Ryzen 7 3800XT is suggested to cost 459€ while the Ryzen 5 3600XT is suggested to cost 319€. The prices from the French retailer are slightly on the high side when compared to other retailers. However, compared to existing parts that are also listed over the same retailer, we might end up seeing the XT series being priced slightly higher than existing SKUs. For comparison, the same retailer lists down the Ryzen 5 3600X for 269.95€, Ryzen 7 3800X for 429.95€, and the Ryzen 9 3900X for 514€. Based on these prices, the Ryzen 9 3900XT will be the only option that might end up being cheaper than the existing X SKU.







Nevertheless, don't worry much about the prices since its common to see inflated prices prior to retailer launch. Our own sources in the EU market gave us prices for the Matisse Refresh CPUs that we had mentioned in a previous article. According to them, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is expected to hit retail around 544.90 Euros, the Ryzen 7 3800XT is expected to hit retail around 435.00 Euros while the Ryzen 5 3600XT is expected to hit retail at around 217 Euros.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPU Family

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The refreshed Ryzen 3000 lineup would include three processors which are listed below:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. From the looks of things, each processor is getting a big boost in terms of clock speeds to take out Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs which launched recently.

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Gets Price Cut Of $540 – The Cheapest It Has Ever Been

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.8 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be 100 MHz lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz? 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz? 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz? Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz? L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

All three AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs will feature higher base clocks than Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs if this rumor is correct. While the boost clocks are lower, they are still close to Intel's offerings, at least for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. At clock-to-clock, AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer much better performance than Intel's offering with higher performance/watt figures. The Ryzen 9 3900X already is neck-to-neck in several benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-10900K due to its higher core/thread count but the clock advantage of Intel's CPUs can now be reverted with the frequency bump.

It will also be interesting to see how well the new Matisse Refresh CPUs handle their boost clocks considering AMD had to release several fixes for the original lineup for them to touch advertised clock speeds.







What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts. The new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts. As for when should we expect the launch of these processors, the AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family is expected to be announced on the 16th of June with an official release/sales embargo set for 7th of July.