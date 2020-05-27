The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 7 3800XT Matisse Refresh desktop CPUs have once again been spotted but this time in the 3DMark benchmark database. Both processors were spotted by TUM APISAK (via Videocardz) who has also reported the performance numbers of these refreshed Zen 2 chips.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 7 3800XT Matisse Refresh Desktop CPUs Spotted in 3DMark, Up To 4.7 GHz Sustained Clocks

Yesterday, we reported some additional details for AMD's Matisse Refresh family of Ryzen 3000 CPUs which are expected to launch in July. Both, the 12 core Ryzen 9 3900XT & the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800XT have leaked out in the 3DMark benchmark database. In terms of performance numbers, the Ryzen 7 3800XT scores 25135 points in the 3DMark Firestrike benchmark with 3732 MHz DDR4 memory which is slightly faster than the Ryzen 7 3800XT.

Both, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 7 3700XT Desktop CPUs have been spotted in 3DMark. (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK)

While there's nothing new that the 3DMark benchmark database puts to the table in regards to the specifications of these processors, what is interesting is the maximum reported clock speed for the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' top-tier CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is reported with a maximum clock speed of 4.673 GHz while the Ryzen 7 3800XT has a maximum reported clock speed of 4.623 GHz. That's maximum reported boost clock is based on a single-core so you can clearly tell that the boost clocks are slightly lower than the maximum boost clock that the previous rumor had stated.

As per the previous rumor, the Ryzen 9 3900XT is said to clock as high as 4.8 GHz while the Ryzen 7 3800XT will max out at 4.7 GHz. Aside from that, the specifications we had reported exclusively for the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' such as naming scheme and core configs remain the same. From the looks of it, the Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 7 3800XT might have a max boost clock of 4.7 GHz as is reported by the Editor of Vonguru, Djey.

We also have prices from one EU based retailer for all three refreshed CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is expected to hit retail around 544.90 Euros, the Ryzen 7 3800XT is expected to hit retail around 435.00 Euros while the Ryzen 5 3600XT is expected to hit retail at around 217 Euros. All prices include VAT so MSRP for each chip are expected to be lower. The price lines up perfectly with what we had earlier stated. Our own source reported that the Matisse Refresh CPU lineup would essentially replace the current offerings at the same price points while the current lineup would get price cuts officially from AMD.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPU Family

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. From the looks of things, each processor is getting a big boost in terms of clock speeds to take out Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs which launched recently.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.7 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be 100 MHz lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz? 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz? 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz? Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz? L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

All three AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs will feature higher base clocks than Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs if this rumor is correct. While the boost clocks are lower, they are still close to Intel's offerings, at least for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. At clock-to-clock, AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer much better performance than Intel's offering with higher performance/watt figures. The Ryzen 9 3900X already is neck-to-neck in several benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-10900K due to its higher core/thread count but the clock advantage of Intel's CPUs can now be reverted with the frequency bump.

It will also be interesting to see how well the new Matisse Refresh CPUs handle their boost clocks considering AMD had to release several fixes for the original lineup for them to touch advertised clock speeds.







What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts. The new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts. As for when should we expect the launch of these processors, the AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family is expected to be announced on the 16th of June with an official release/sales embargo set for 7th of July.