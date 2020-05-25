Just two days after we covered an exclusive report revealing that AMD's upcoming 'Matisse Refresh' Zen 2 based CPUs, the rumor mill has revealed the clock speeds that we can expect from the Ryzen 9 3900 XT, the Ryzen 7 3800 XT and the Ryzen 5 3600 XT.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 Cores Up To 4.8 GHz, Ryzen 7 3800 XT 8 Cores Up To 4.7 GHz, Ryzen 5 3600 XT 6 Cores Up To 4.7 GHz, Alleges Rumor

The rumored details come from Chiphell Forums (via HXL) where one of the members has posted the clock speeds for all three AMD Ryzen 'Matisse Refresh' processors. The refresh Ryzen 3000 lineup would include three CPUs which are listed below:

AMD Next-Gen RDNA 2 ‘Navi 21’ GPU Powered Radeon RX & RDNA 1 ‘Navi 10 Refresh’ GPU Powered Radeon RX Graphics Cards Leaked

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. From the looks of things, each processor is getting a big boost in terms of clock speeds to take out Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs which launched recently.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.7 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be 100 MHz lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz? 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz? 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz? Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz? L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

All three AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs will feature higher base clocks than Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs if this rumor is correct. While the boost clocks are lower, they are still close to Intel's offerings, at least for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. At clock-to-clock, AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer much better performance than Intel's offering with higher performance/watt figures. The Ryzen 9 3900X already is neck-to-neck in several benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-10900K due to its higher core/thread count but the clock advantage of Intel's CPUs can now be reverted with the frequency bump.







What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts. The new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts.

The Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs have already seen some impressive deals and retailer-specific price cuts over several months but the latest cut would be an official one from AMD. Other than that, we can expect a new bundle promo to go along nicely with the Matisse Refresh family. In the current Ryzen Game promo, buyers get an option of up to 2 AAA games and a 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC with a select Ryzen 3000 series CPU. As for when should we expect the launch of these processors, the AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family is expected to be announced on the 16th of June with an official release/sales embargo set for 7th of July.