AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Hit Retail on 15th September, X670 Motherboards on 27th September, B650 on 10th October

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 29, 2022
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Render. (Image Credits: @Technetium_Tech)
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Render. (Image Credits: @Technetium_Tech)

The second round of our exclusive includes the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs, X670 & B650 motherboards launch dates.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs Hit Retail Shelves on 15th September But You Won't Be Able To Buy an X670 Motherboard Till 27th of September

We were the first to confirm that AMD will have an official Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU unveiled on 29th August and that a subsequent launch will take place on the 15th of September. Since that report, a series of reports citing various issues with the BIOS on the X670 motherboards have popped up. As per our second exclusive on the launch timeframe, we reported that the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be hitting retail shelves on the 27th of September, the same day as Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

However, based on the latest information that we have, it looks like AMD will divide the AM5 launch into three segments. First, we will be getting the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs on the 15th of September as originally planned but while users will be able to purchase their CPUs, the boards will not see a retail launch till the 27th of September. This is more or less a two weeks delay and once again, the reason cited is due to various BIOS issues. In addition to the BIOS problems, we are also hearing reports of whole PCB layouts being redesigned for the X670E & X670 motherboards which means something really went wrong however this issue may only be specific to some motherboard vendors.

ASRock's B650E & B650 Motherboard Lineup For AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs Leaks Out

We were also able to confirm that the AMD B650 motherboards for mainstream consumers will be heading out to retail on the 10th of October which is slightly more than a week after the AMD X670 motherboards launch. So overall, we can expect a launch schedule as follows:

  • AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs Retail Launch - 15th September
  • AMD X670 Motherboards Retail Launch - 27th September
  • AMD B650 Motherboards Retail Launch - 10th October

There's currently no word if AMD's B650E chipset motherboards will also launch on the same day as the Non-E B650 boards but considering that X670E launches alongside X670 Non-E, the same can be expected for the B650 series. You can read more on the B650E chipset here.

We have just reported the prices of the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs in our exclusive here. AMD is also just a few hours away from the full unveil of its latest AM5 CPU family and platform which you can tune in to watch over here.

