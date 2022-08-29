AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Desktop CPU Prices Leaked: Ryzen 9 7950X For $799 US, Ryzen 9 7900X For $549 US, Ryzen 7 7700X For $449 US, Ryzen 5 7600X For $299 US

With just a few hours to go, we have managed to obtain the prices of AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs including the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X. Do note that these prices were provided to us by our sources & could change at the very last minute by AMD.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs Prices Remain Unchanged From Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" Lineup, Flagship Costs $799 US

AMD will be launching a total of four Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs initially, all fused with the brand new 5nm Zen 4 core architecture. We have already given you a rundown on the specifications & now, we are going to talk about the prices.

I personally was expecting the prices to be a bit lower than what we got on the Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" lineup but it looks like AMD has decided to keep the prices for Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs exactly the same as the last generation parts. As such, we are expecting the following prices for the CPUs:

Ryzen 9 7950X - $799 US

$799 US Ryzen 9 7900X - $549 US

$549 US Ryzen 7 7700X - $449 US

$449 US Ryzen 5 7600X - $299 US

My initial thoughts? Well, I mean the prices haven't changed so that's a good thing considering we are on a more expensive node (TSMC 5nm) but at the same time, we are talking about 6 cores for $299 US and 8 cores for $449 US in 2022. That's a lot of price to pay especially when we have Intel rocking more cores/threads on their $250-$500 US SKUs plus the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are already on the horizon. So it's a mixed bag but hey, these aren't final prices till AMD makes them official and while our sources are highly credible for me to trust them, I'd also wait to see AMD's official announcement to consider these as final MSRPs.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Next up, we have another AMD Ryzen 9 chip, the 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature a base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Now one interesting thing to mention is that there is so far no update by AMD on a Ryzen 7 7800X chip. It is likely that AMD wants to replace that part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that was the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the V-Cache parts have been confirmed for a late Q4 2022 launch by AMD themselves.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Last up, we have the most budget-tier chip (if you can call it that but the pricing won't be reflective of that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US