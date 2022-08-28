Watch The AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU & AM5 Platform Unveil Livestream Here

We are less than 24 hours away from the full unveil of AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs & AM5 motherboard platform. According to AMD itself, the unveiling will be taking place on the 29th of August at 7:00 PM ET.

Get Ready Folks! AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU & AM5 Platform Unveil Is Only 24 Hours Away, Tune In to The Livestream here

According to the presser released by AMD, the event will focus on next-generation PC products, mainly the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs, the all-new AM5 platform, and the DDR5 EXPO DRAM which are going to play just as big of a role as the CPUs themselves. Now there's some confusion surrounding the event so we will make it clear. The event will solely focus on the specs, prices & sales launch date of the upcoming products. The products will be announced but they won't go on sale until September. You can also head over to our full Ryzen 7000 CPU family (Specs/Prices) and X670E motherboard round-ups in the following links:

As per our previous report, the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs were aiming a launch on the 15th of September which is also something that motherboard vendors pointed out however, the dates have possibly seen a change, and the sales have been moved to 27th of September, a whole month after the unveiling later this month.

Now nothing is set in stone but with AMD confirming one of their previous dates that we reported first earlier this month, it may be entirely possible that the company sticks to its original launch plan which would be great for consumers or they can initiate sales the same day as Intel unveils their 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs. That is something that only AMD can confirm during the event itself.

Both the 15th September and the 27th September dates were reported by us first, so in the case AMD decides to proceed with sales on either of the two dates, it will be a confirmation of what we reported.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

We will definitely be hosting the Livestream here so make sure to tune in on the 29th of August for lots of exciting announcements from AMD. Meanwhile, do check out this awesome AMD Ryzen Zen 4 7000 "Introduction" video made by YouTuber, Technetium:

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 ~5.5 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 105-170W ~$700 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 ~5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$400 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$300 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 ~5.2 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65-125W ~$200 US