AMD Ryzen 7000 & X670 CPU Platform Launches In Mid-Q3, Intel Raptor Lake & Z790 Platform In Late Q3, Alleges Rumor

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 on X670 & Intel Raptor Lake on Z790 Platforms All Set For Battle In Q3 2022

AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will be going head to head in the second half of this year on brand new platforms. Both Intel and AMD have confirmed a 2H 2022 launch for their respective platforms and also provided details regarding what to expect but there's new information coming in from Enthusiast Citizen regarding both platforms.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 family will be powered by the latest Zen 4 core architecture and will be supported on the X670 platform. Meanwhile, Intel's Raptor Lake family will be powered by the new Raptor Cove cores and will be supported on the Z790 platform on launch. Each family has its own interesting information that has been leaked and you can see the rest of the details in the article below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 & X670 CPU Platform - Announcement Expected at Computex, Launch in Mid-Q3 2022

The rumor states that AMD can announce its Zen 4 powered 5nm Ryzen 7000 CPU family as early as Computex 2022 which is by the end of May. The 600-series AM5 platform will also be accompanying the processors though the actual launch isn't planned until mid of Q3 so it will be a similar launch cycle as Ryzen 5000 with an announcement happening much earlier but retail availability in 2-3 months' time. Based on this, the launch can be expected within August and that aligns with the rumors that indicated that mass production commences this quarter.

AMD Ryzen  'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The initial AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs won't feature 3D V-Cache and will be supported on the AM5 platform which supports DDR5 memory. The X670 motherboards will be introduced first but the B650 lineup is expected to appear in either late Q3 or mid of Q4 2022. Do note that a B650 motherboard had leaked out yesterday which means that board makers are already evaluating their next-gen mainstream designs.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU FamilyCodenameProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatformPlatform ChipsetMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Ryzen 1000Summit Ridge14nm (Zen 1)8/1695WAM4300-SeriesDDR4-2677Gen 3.02017
Ryzen 2000Pinnacle Ridge12nm (Zen +)8/16105WAM4400-SeriesDDR4-2933Gen 3.02018
Ryzen 3000Matisse7nm (Zen 2)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02019
Ryzen 5000Vermeer7nm (Zen 3)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02020
Ryzen 5000 3DWarhol?7nm (Zen 3D)8/16105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02022
Ryzen 7000Raphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32?105-170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-4800Gen 5.02022
Ryzen 8000Granite Ridge3nm (Zen 5)?TBATBAAM5700-Series?DDR5-5000?Gen 5.02023

Intel Raptor Lake & Z790 CPU Platform - Launching In Late Q3 2022 To Tackle AMD's Latest Zen 4 Family

The Intel response would come in the form of 13th Gen Raptor Lake core CPUs. The lineup is said to deliver a huge increase in gaming performance thanks to increases in both L2 and L3 cache sizes.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

The multi-core performance is also said to reach in the high double-digit since the CPUs will be packing twice as many E-Cores. While the multi-threaded performance will be on par with AMD's Zen 4, it may lack in certain workloads since the single-ring bus interconnect will be pushed to its limit. The issue is said to be similar to Intel's Alder Lake implementation where when the E-Cores are enabled, the ring frequency cannot exceed the maximum clocks of the Atom cores. Just how much effect this will have on Raptor Lake is yet to be seen.

As for the platform, Intel will have support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory and Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible on both 600 and 700-series motherboards. The platform is pitted to launch by late Q3 or early Q4 2022. The launch will first feature the unlocked K-series lineup & the flagship Z790 motherboards followed by the more mainstream non-K and 700-series boards in the first quarter of 2023.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 724/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBA35-125W800 Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20A40/48TBA900-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026
