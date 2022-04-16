AMD Ryzen 7000 & X670 CPU Platform Launches In Mid-Q3, Intel Raptor Lake & Z790 Platform In Late Q3, Alleges Rumor

AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will be going head to head in the second half of this year on brand new platforms. Both Intel and AMD have confirmed a 2H 2022 launch for their respective platforms and also provided details regarding what to expect but there's new information coming in from Enthusiast Citizen regarding both platforms.

AMD Ryzen 7000 on X670 & Intel Raptor Lake on Z790 Platforms All Set For Battle In Q3 2022

The AMD Ryzen 7000 family will be powered by the latest Zen 4 core architecture and will be supported on the X670 platform. Meanwhile, Intel's Raptor Lake family will be powered by the new Raptor Cove cores and will be supported on the Z790 platform on launch. Each family has its own interesting information that has been leaked and you can see the rest of the details in the article below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 & X670 CPU Platform - Announcement Expected at Computex, Launch in Mid-Q3 2022

The rumor states that AMD can announce its Zen 4 powered 5nm Ryzen 7000 CPU family as early as Computex 2022 which is by the end of May. The 600-series AM5 platform will also be accompanying the processors though the actual launch isn't planned until mid of Q3 so it will be a similar launch cycle as Ryzen 5000 with an announcement happening much earlier but retail availability in 2-3 months' time. Based on this, the launch can be expected within August and that aligns with the rumors that indicated that mass production commences this quarter.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The initial AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs won't feature 3D V-Cache and will be supported on the AM5 platform which supports DDR5 memory. The X670 motherboards will be introduced first but the B650 lineup is expected to appear in either late Q3 or mid of Q4 2022. Do note that a B650 motherboard had leaked out yesterday which means that board makers are already evaluating their next-gen mainstream designs.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023

Intel Raptor Lake & Z790 CPU Platform - Launching In Late Q3 2022 To Tackle AMD's Latest Zen 4 Family

The Intel response would come in the form of 13th Gen Raptor Lake core CPUs. The lineup is said to deliver a huge increase in gaming performance thanks to increases in both L2 and L3 cache sizes.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

The multi-core performance is also said to reach in the high double-digit since the CPUs will be packing twice as many E-Cores. While the multi-threaded performance will be on par with AMD's Zen 4, it may lack in certain workloads since the single-ring bus interconnect will be pushed to its limit. The issue is said to be similar to Intel's Alder Lake implementation where when the E-Cores are enabled, the ring frequency cannot exceed the maximum clocks of the Atom cores. Just how much effect this will have on Raptor Lake is yet to be seen.

As for the platform, Intel will have support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory and Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible on both 600 and 700-series motherboards. The platform is pitted to launch by late Q3 or early Q4 2022. The launch will first feature the unlocked K-series lineup & the flagship Z790 motherboards followed by the more mainstream non-K and 700-series boards in the first quarter of 2023.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026