AMD Ryzen 7000 Series ‘Raphael’ CPUs Leaked In New Roadmap – 5nm, Zen4, PCIe 5.0, DDR5 And Navi 2 Graphics Coming In 2022

A missing piece of AMD's upcoming roadmap was just posted by Twitter user @sepeuwmjh (via Videocardz). The roadmap reveals a missing codename that is suspected to be AMD's lineup of desktop CPUs featuring Zen4 technology and Navi2 graphics. The missing corner is from a roadmap that was originally posted by MebiuW and has since been cleanly compiled by @Olrak29_.

AMD's Raphael APUs: TSMC 5nm, Zen4 architecture and Navi2 iGPU, currently scheduled to land in early 2022

The following snippet was tweeted by twitter user sepeuwmjh, which appears to be a generic leak account from a company insider. Considering it matches 1-1 the leak by MebiuW ages ago, it is likely that they are from the same source.

For those wondering where Raphel fits, it will succeed Warhol which will succeed the Vermeer lineup of processors. Vermeer is the mainstream desktop lineup from AMD right now and does not include an iGPU - which has been a major source of push back when dealing with corporate clients (which absolutely require an iGPU). Similarly, Warhol is also without an iGPU. Raphael, on the other hand, shakes things up completely and adds an RDNA2 block as integrated graphics.

The platform will also completely update the socket design as it will go from AM4 to AM5 with Raphael. The process is also going to shift to 5nm from 6nm (which is just a revision of 7nm). At the same time PCIe 5.0 is going to be introduced to the platform along with the shift to DDR5. In other words, this is going to be one of the biggest changes to AMD's desktop platform in a very long time. If the roadmap is to be believed, it will start shipping in the early 2022 range so we should see an announcement on CES 2022 assuming there are no delays.

At the same time, Cezanne, the APU platform is going to be succeeded by Rembrandt which will be succeeded by Phoenix. Just like Raphael, Phoenix is going to be the mobility APU platform to look out for. It will also feature Zen 4, NAVI 2 graphics, AM5, PCIe 5.0 and DDR 5 memory. Considering the prevailing demand and supply situation in the semiconductor industry however and seeing how chocked TSMC is, it is possible that this roadmap slips a little so we would urge a pinch of salt and wait for further confirmation before making plans. That said, it is clear that AMD is preparing an absolute monster lineup in 2022.



AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)