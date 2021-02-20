Two next-gen AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU & Notebook APU platforms have been rumored by the reputable leaker, Patrick Schur. According to the rumor, AMD will launch two brand new CPU and APU families close to one another as a part of its 7th Gen lineup based on future Zen cores.

AMD's Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 Notebook APUs For FP8 Platform To Be Codenamed Phoenix, Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs For AM5

Now we have heard about Raphael before but Patrick goes on to mention a brand new codename. This codename is Phoenix and based on the details, it should be replacing the Rembrandt APUs & feature a host of new technologies. So let's get started with the details.

Raphael / RPL / A60F00 / AM5

Phoenix / PHX / A70F00 / FP8 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) February 18, 2021

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' Notebook APUs For FP8 Platform

The reason we are saying that Phoenix APUs will fall under the AMD Ryzen 7000 banner is that it comes after Rembrandt which is the successor to the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs. If AMD doesn't skip any naming convention till Phoenix, then the lineup would most definitely fall under the Ryzen 7000 banner however it will still be considered the 6th Generation Zen APU offering since Renoir is 3rd Gen and Cezanne is 4th Gen.

It is also interesting how the rumor states that the Phoenix lineup of Notebook APUs will be made for the FP8 platform. AMD's Rembrandt APUs are already rumored for the FP7 socket which means that FP7 would only last a single APU generation. It may very well be possible that AMD has since changed its plans and will bring Rembrandt on FP8 too as an intermediate solution before Phoenix APUs arrive.

Talking about the core architecture, Rembrandt is going to feature an updated Zen 3 architecture along with Navi graphics. Phoenix APUs on the other hand could make use of the Zen 4 processor architecture and updated Navi graphics card. These APUs will launch around 2023 so there's still a lot of time left for us to wait and see what the actual specifications really look like.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Notebook APUs For AM5 Platform

Lastly, we have Zen 4 which is going to replace the entire Zen 3 core lineup in 2022. We have little to no details about the Zen 4 core design or architecture at the moment but it looks like aside from EPYC Genoa, the next-generation desktop client CPUs will be the first to feature the new core tech.

Codenamed Raphael, the AM5 Desktop CPU family is expected to be branded as the Ryzen 7000 series processors. Surprisingly, the roadmap also shows Navi (RDNA 3) IP in the Raphael section which may suggest that AMD could bring iGPUs to its mainstream desktop processors. They will still come in a chiplet package as opposed to an APU design. The Raphael family of Ryzen CPUs is expected to be introduced around mid of 2022.

The Raphael line of AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature full compatibility on the brand new AM5 platform which will feature DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5.0 support. A recent rumor has alleged that we can expect up to a 25% IPC increase and a 40% overall performance improvement with Zen 4 based processors over Zen 3.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Ryzen 7000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3 Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ 5nm Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' TBD Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 7000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 6000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Ryzen 7000 Series (Phoenix Zen 4) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2021-2022 2023