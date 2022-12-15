Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip Are Here to Battle with Samsung’s Best

Samsung has been dominating the foldable market ever since they released original Galaxy Z Fold and although we have come a long way from that, more and more competitors have entered the market, too. With Oppo finally announcing the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, two separate phones built on the same foundation, with the same aim--to dethrone the best offered by Samsung, and apparently other companies, as well.

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are excellent foldable phones that you can't buy just yet

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are second generation foldable phones from Oppo; using the foundation to offer excellent hardware.

The Oppo Find N2 ditches the usual form factor that we see with foldable phones and opts for a much more compact one that looks a lot like a passport or book. The phone does look good, and there is no denying that.

The phone will sadly run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12 gigs of RAM with 256 gigs of storage. You are also getting 4,250 mAh battery, along with 67W fast charging. The external of the phone is really well refined, featuring matte finish across the board and looks really good. Oppo has done a wonderful job at cutting down the weight of the phone at just 233 grams, which is slightly heavier than the Galaxy S22 Ultra but also smaller.

The Oppo Find N2 comes with a 5.54-inch external AMOLED display that goes as high as 120Hz refresh rate with the outer display being 17.7:9 in aspect ratio, becoming shorter and wider than some of the competition. Moving onto internal display, you are welcomed by a 7.1-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate but a lower resolution. Oppo has talked about how the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip come with "Flexion Hinge" which should result in better hinge quality, reduced crease, and general performance improvement over the past phones and the competition.

Moving onto the optics, the Oppo Find N2 comes with a 50MP wide, IMX890 main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera. Both cameras on the front are 32-megapixel sensors.

For those interested, the Oppo Find N2 will be available in black, green, and white offerings. Sadly, at the time of writing, the phone is exclusive to China only and there are no current plans of bringing the phone to China. The company has also not given a tentative release date but we guess it should be coming out sometime next year.

If the Oppo Find N2 is not your cup of tea, then you can look at a cheaper Oppo Find N2 Flip. This phone is going to be releasing globally and will launch in early 2023. You can call it a Galaxy Z Flip 4 on steroids, and we will get into that a bit.

The Find N2 Flip is going to offer an external screen that is 3.26-inch and a 6.8-inch internal screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo claims that the crease is substantially reduced.

We also got our hands on a few more details from Oppo starting with the fact that you are going to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset with MariSilicon X imaging chip, a 4,300 mAh battery, 44W wired charging, and the same hinge as its foldable brother. The main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. There's another camera on the back but Oppo did not divulge into details. Our guess is that you are looking at an ultra-wide sensor.

Both foldables will launch exclusively in China for the time being with the flip variant making its way to the global market at an unspecified time.