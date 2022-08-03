Menu
AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPU Launch This Quarter, High-End RDNA 3 GPUs & EPYC Genoa On Track For Late 2022

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 2, 2022

During the earnings call for its record Q2 2022 financials, AMD's CEO, Lisa Su confirmed the launch of Ryzen 7000 CPUs, RDNA 3 GPUs, and EPYC Genoa chips in the coming months of 2022.

AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 With Zen 4 Cores For Q3 2022, High-End RDNA 3 GPUs & EPYC Genoa CPUs Coming Later This Year

AMD posted a record quarter just a few hours ago with a 70% increase in revenue year over year with the Data Center Revenue alone climbing to $1.5 Billion in Q2 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPUs Launching This Quarter

So first of all, let's get the big fish out of the way. AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, confirmed that the red team will be launching its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Raphael, and based on the Zen 4 core architecture to store shelves this quarter. While the exact date hasn't been mentioned, it looks like the leaked September launch might be becoming a reality. The launch will not only include the CPU lineup but will also come with brand new 600-series motherboards such as the X670E & X670 that are supposed to be part of the first wave along with four chips that are presumably going to make up the initial "X" series lineup.

Looking ahead, we are on track to launch our all-new 5-nanometer Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter, with leadership performance in gaming and content creation.

Lisa Su, AMD CEO (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs Launching Late 2022

AMD also reaffirmed that the company would be launching its "High-End" RDNA 3 GPUs later this year. This looks similar to the Zen 3 and RDNA 2 launch which were launched just months apart. It looks like we may get a teaser of the RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs during the Ryzen 7000 launch but the official launch would take place either in October or November. AMD focusing on the high-end first means that they will have their top-end solution compete directly against NVIDIA's high-end Ada Lovelace graphics cards.

While we expect the gaming graphics market to be down in the third quarter, we remain focused on executing our GPU roadmap, including launching our high-end RDNA three GPUs later this year.

Lisa Su, AMD CEO (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs On-Track For 2022 Launch

Lastly, we have AMD confirming that their EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs are on track for launch by the end of this year. The company is seeing huge demand for Genoa already and is also working to get Bergamo "Zen 4C" out by early next year along with the 3D V-cache boosted Genoa-X chips in 2022.

Looking ahead, customer pull for our next-generation 5-nanometer generalist server CPU is very strong. We are on track to launch and ramp production of Genoa as the industry's highest performance general-purpose server CPU later this year, positioning our data center business for continued growth and share gains.

In addition to Genoa, we have our Bergamo, which is a cloud-optimized capability as well that's coming online early next year. So there's a lot of new products that are supporting sort of our growth ambitions.

From what we see today, again, there is a strong customer pull on Genoa.

Lisa Su, AMD CEO (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

Overall, AMD looks to be set to achieve some serious market share in the server and client PC segment with upcoming Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC products. We can't wait to see what AMD is coming out within the next few months.

