AMD Rumored To Cut Ryzen 7 5800X3D Prices Next Month Owing To Zen 4’s “Amazing” Gaming Performance

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 10, 2022
AMD's first 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, is rumored to receive a price cut next month when the company launches its latest Zen 4 chips.

AMD Reportedly Planning Price Cut For Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs As Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Launch Approaches

The rumor comes from Greymon55 who states that the has heard that AMD might be preparing a price cut for its only 3D V-Cache chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. AMD launched the Ryzen 7 5800X3D back in April and we got to see the benefits the 3D V-Cache had to offer, delivering faster gaming performance that even outclasses the Intel Core i9-12900KS. Now, five months later, the chip can be receiving a price cut though it is yet to be confirmed whether this will be a retailer-specific price adjustment following the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs on the 15th of September or an official AMD price cut.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched at an MSRP of $449 US and although the CPU has been out for a while, its price has only seen a $10 US drop down to $439.98 US at Newegg and Amazon. It looks like the 5800X3D is the only chip out of the Ryzen 5000 series lineup that hasn't seen price cuts already as the others have dropped quite a bit to make room for the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" line.

Yesterday, we got to learn about some preliminary prices of Zen 4 CPUs and it looks like the only 8-core part, which should technically be replacing the 5800X3D, is going to be priced at $299 US and that's one impressive price point given its insane clock speed improvement over its predecessor.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will be offering clock speeds of up to 5.7 GHz. (Image Credits: AMD)
AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will be offering clock speeds of up to 5.7 GHz. (Image Credits: AMD)

Now we can debate whether clock speeds or cache speeds matter the most in gaming but we have already seen the results. Interestingly, the wording used by the leaker claims that Zen 4 gaming performance will be "Amazing". So it looks like the 5800X3D might end up slightly slower or on par with the Ryzen 7 7700X and that should prompt AMD and its partners to drop the prices considerably.

The other part of the equation is the fact that besides the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" parts, the 3D V-Cache Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs are also expected to be introduced later this year. And we have seen that AMD has left the field open between the 8-core Ryzen 7 7700X and 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X to a potential Ryzen 7 7800X3D SKU. It remains to be seen whether AMD would launch both, a standard 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X and a V-Cache Ryzen 7 7800X3D or just one SKU but given that there's room for at least two SKUs between the $299 US and the $599 US bracket, it may be possible that we can get two more Ryzen SKUs by the end of this year. But the more important question is, will AMD still stick to just 8-core V-Cache parts or offer something more premium?

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W>$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W>$599 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBD>$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W~$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W>$229 US
Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
