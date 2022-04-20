  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, The World’s First 3D V-Cache & Fastest Gaming CPU, Is Now Available For $449 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD has finally launched its fastest gaming processor and the first CPU to utilize the 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Now Available For $449 US, World's First & Fastest Gaming CPU With 3D V-Cache Technology

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a chip that has been designed solely for high-end gamers. It's a costly chip that retails for a price of $449 US but at the same time, it offers performance that exceeds that of Intel's flagship $600 US+ Core i9-12900K. If you are a gamer who is looking to upgrade your aging AM4 platform with something new, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers a big performance uplift over older Zen, Zen 2, and even existing Zen 3 CPUs.

Following are some of the retail links that you could visit to find the processor:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers 8 cores and 16 threads within a single CCD. It rocks a base clock of 3.4 GHz & a boost clock of 4.5 GHz which is slightly slower than the 4.7 GHz of the Non-3D Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU features a TDP of 105W which is the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU doesn't offer any overclocking support which is because the voltage of the cache stack cannot exceed 1.35V.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The World's First CPU With 3D V-Cache Specs, Price, Performance & Availability - Everything You Need To Know 3

The main difference between the two chips is the amount of cache. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will carry 32 MB of L3 cache on-die and 64 MB of cache off-die within the vertical stacks. The CPU will feature a single 3D V-Cache stack that incorporates 64 MB of L3 cache and sits on top of the TSV's already featured on existing Zen 3 CCDs. This will give a total of 96 MB L3 cache directly to the Zen 3 cores.

AMD has thinned out the Zen 3 CCD and the V-Cache so they have the same Z-height as the current Zen 3 processors rather than varying heights between the cores and the IOD. Since the V-Cach sits on top of the CCD L3 cache, it doesn't affect the heat output of the core and has minimal power up-ticks. It is also explained by AMD that while frequency is important, most games are very latency-sensitive so adding more cache was the most practical choice. Also, the benefits of having the extra cache overweighs the frequency degradation so while that tradeoff had to be made, the chip still has better performance to offer over the standard Ryzen 7 5800X CPU.

Furthermore, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU is compatible with a full range of AMD 400 and 500-series motherboards. Each motherboard maker has shipped out their respective BIOS support for the chip already. With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the red team is off to a new start and the future looks bright for the 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU NameArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice ( Launch MSRP)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 9 59007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.0 GHz4.7 GHz64 MB24 + 1665W$499 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol'8/163.4 GHz4.5 GHz64 MB + 32 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 58007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 MB24 + 1665W$399 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz36 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 7 57007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'8/16TBDTBD20 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 56007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.5 GHz4.4 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$199 US
AMD Ryzen 5 55007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'6/123.6 GHz4.2 GHz19 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$159 US
AMD Ryzen 5 51007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'4/8TBDTBDTBD20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 47007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'8/163.6 GHz4.4 GHz20 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G7nm Zen 2 'Renoir'6/12TBDTBD11 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$154 US
AMD Ryzen 5 45007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'6/123.6 GHz4.1 GHz11 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$129 US
AMD Ryzen 3 41007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'4/83.8 GHz4.0 GHz6 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$ 99 US

