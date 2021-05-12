AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core & Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Retail Cezanne ‘Zen 3’ APUs Benchmarked

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G Desktop APUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture have been benchmarked once again. The difference between these and the previous benchmarks is that now get to see the retail performance of the Cezanne Desktop chips & how well they stack against other mainstream desktop parts.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core & Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core 'Zen 3' Desktop APUs Benchmarked

The AMD Ryzen 5000G lineup was announced last month and was aimed primarily at the OEM segment. AMD did confirm that, unlike the Ryzen 4000G APUs, the Zen 3 powered Cezzane line would be coming to the DIY segment, although at a later date. These retail chips are now doing rounds in the benchmark databases and we can finally see how well the actual (non-ES) chips perform.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 Custom Graphics Cards From ASRock Spotted With 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU will carry a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU will also carry a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.0 GHz. The 35W Ryzen 7 5700GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.2 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU should retail at around $350-$400 US.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU will come with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU will also get 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The APU will feature a 65W TDP and will come with Vega 7 iGPU (448 Stream Processors) clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost.

AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs Hit 30% Share on Steam Versus Intel, 8 Core & 6 Core Chips Gaining Popularity

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G AMD Ryzen 3 5300G AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores / Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 6/12 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 Base Clock 3.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 4.00 GHz 3.40 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.20 GHz 3.80 GHz 3.80 GHz Boost Clock 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB L2 Cache 2 MB 2 MB 2 MB 3 MB 3 MB 3 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB iGPU Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 8 iGPU Clock 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz TDP 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W Price TBC ~$150 US ~$150 US TBC ~$250 US ~$250 US TBC ~$350 US ~$350 US

As for performance benchmarks, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G were tested within CPU-z and obtained respectable scores versus the competition. The Ryzen 7 5700G was faster vs Intel's Core i9-11900K in multi-threaded performance while the Ryzen 5 5600G was faster than the Core i7-10700K in single-threaded performance while being clocked slower. You can see the results below:









You can also find Geekbench 5 benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G, here and here, respectively. Once again, we don't have official pricing of the Ryzen 5000G APUs yet but given their performance and the fact that the pack an iGPU, they could become very popular chips for mainstream gamers and budget users if they enter the DIY segment.

News Sources: TUM_APISAK #1 , #2