An entry-level AMD Ryzen 5 5300G 'Cezanne' APU has been listed on eBay which features the Zen 3 core architecture. The listing, spotted by Harukaze, comes from the same guy who previously made a listing for the Ryzen 7 5700G ES APU last month.

AMD Ryzen 5 5300G 'Cezanne' APU Listed at eBay - $176.99 US For Quad-Core Zen 3 Chip, Fastest Quad-Core Ever Made!

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 5 5300G feature 4 cores and 8 threads. The CPU makes use of the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture and should deliver huge IPC gains over the existing Renoir Ryzen 4000G APUs. The CPU has the 100-000000262-30_Y OPN code and features a base clock of 3.50 GHz while the boost clock is suggested around 4.2 GHz.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming, Vulkan & OpenCL Benchmark Performance Leaks Out

Since the APU is still in an engineering state, the final clock speeds of the retail part might end up being higher. The APU also features 8 MB of L3 cache, 2 MB of L2 cache, and a TDP of 65W. There's a Vega 8 iGPU onboard but we don't have the exact clock speeds for it aside from that it features 512 stream processors.





















Coming to the performance metrics, the AMD Ryzen 5 5300G APU scored 570.3 points in the single and 3003.2 points in the multi-core tests within CPU-z. The APU was tested on the Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite WiFi motherboard. It looks like slower 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory (CL16-18-18-38-56) was used which could explain the poor latency for the Cezanne APU.

Moving over to Cinebench R15, the AMD Ryzen 5 5300G APU scores 1131 points and in Cinebench R20, the APU scores 2685 points. You can see even more benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 5 5300G in the preview posted by the seller over at his YouTube page which shows detailed benchmarks and comparisons with other 4 core modern CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5 5300G 4 Core Zen 3 APU Benchmarks:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 & RX 6600 XT Also Getting 12 GB GDDR6 Models As Spotted In EEC Listing, RX 6700 XT Gaming OC Listed For Over 700 Euros













During the stress testing within AIDA64, the AMD Ryzen 5 5300G had temperatures hovering under 50C on a stock AMD cooler which is very impressive. This chip will have tremendous headroom for overclocking and would still run cool when using a proper cooling solution. As for power, the CPU was running around the 90-100W limit.

The AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU lineup is expected to launch in the first half of 2021. The previous generation AMD Ryzen 4000G Renoir APUs showcased some impressive memory overclocking capabilities and one can expect the same from the upcoming Cezanne APUs which are also going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs.