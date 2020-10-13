In addition to the Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core CPU, AMD is also readying the Ryzen 5 5600 which aims to be one of the best mainstream gaming chips under $250 US. The report comes from a China-based tech outlet (via Harukaze5719) which reports that the chip is expected to launch sometime in 2021.

AMD Readies Ryzen 5 5600 6 Core CPU For Around $220 US, Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Offers Better Gaming Performance Than the Intel Core i7-10700 8 Core CPU

First up, the report talks about the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X which is a CPU that has been made official by AMD on 8th October. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X features 6 cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 3.70 GHz and a boost clock of 4.60 GHz. Compared to the Ryzen 5 3600XT, the CPU has a 0.1 GHz lower base clock but a 0.1 GHz higher boost clock. The Ryzen 5000 CPUs are also based on the new and improved Zen 3 core architecture featuring a more efficient 7nm process node from TSMC. It's still based on the chiplet design and comes with a 12nm I/O die.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs Not Supported By ASUS’s High-End Crosshair VII HERO (X470), Only Compatible With Crosshair VIII HERO (X570)

The CPU features a 35 MB of total cache (L2 + L3) and will feature a single CCD (Core Complex Die). The CPU will come with a 65W TDP and include a boxed cooler in the package with a retail cost of $299 US, available on the 5th of November.

During its official presentation, AMD compared the Ryzen 5 5600X to the Intel Core i5-10600K, both of which have a retail price of $299 US. The Ryzen 5 5600X is said to offer 19% better single-thread performance per dollar, 20% better multi-threaded performance per dollar, and also 13% better gaming performance (1080p) per dollar values.

The source however says that the Ryzen 5 5600X has enough muscle to even tackle the 8 core Core i7-10700 which retails for $50 US more and has higher clocks up to 4.8 GHz and even higher power limits than the Ryzen 5 5600X. The Ryzen 5000 processors also have overclocking enabled which is only available on the "K" unlocked SKUs from Intel. Intel's 400-series boards do feature power limit adjustments to allow for higher base clocks but that's not proper overclocking as some users seem to call it these days. Overall, the Ryzen 5 5600X's $299 US price seems to be justifiable if the figures in gaming turn out to be true.

AMD Files New Project Quantum Patent – Coming Back From The Dead?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6 Core CPU Specifications:

There's also the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 which is said to launch early next year. The CPU will feature 6 cores and 12 threads and slightly lower clocks than the Ryzen 5 5600X. The CPU will feature a TDP of 65W and is said to hit a retail price of $220 US. The Ryzen 5 5600 will most definitely feature OC support making the performance figures end up close to the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Recently, this article was posted, but I couldn't find the post's source. 😭 My search ability is still low... > From foreign source 1) R5 5600 will release early 2021, price $220 2) R5 5600X is similar or better than i7 10700 (1T, nT, Gaming) pic.twitter.com/gqy2N1hY5H — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) October 12, 2020

If that's the case, then the Ryzen 5 5600 has the potential to become the best mainstream chip for 2021, outpacing the Ryzen 5 3600/3600X which are some of the most popular mainstream gaming processors out in the market today. We will keep you posted if we hear about more Ryzen 5000 SKUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup