AMD Ryzen 5000G ‘Cezanne’ Desktop APUs Official – Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core, Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core, Ryzen 3 5300G 4 Core

AMD has officially launched its next-generation Ryzen 5000G APUs codenamed Cezanne which features the brand new Zen 3 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs are aimed at the consumer segment with an initial supply coming to OEM PCs first and later heading out to the gaming & mainstream DIY segment.

AMD Ryzen 5000G 'Cezanne' Zen 3 Desktop APUs Officially Launched - Include Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G & Ryzen 3 5400G

The AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU family will be featuring the brand new Zen 3 cores that have already made their debut on the Ryzen mainstream, Ryzen mobility, & the EPYC server platforms. The family will consist of three processors which include the Ryzen 7 5700G, the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Ryzen 3 5300G.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU will carry a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU will also carry a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.0 GHz. The 35W Ryzen 7 5700GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.2 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU should retail at around $350-$400 US.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU will come with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU will also get 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The APU will feature a 65W TDP and will come with Vega 7 iGPU (448 Stream Processors) clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost

AMD Ryzen 3 5400G 4 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

Next up, we have the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G which will be a standard 4 core and 8 thread APU. The chip will feature a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The APU would carry 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. The Vega iGPU configuration for the Ryzen 3 5300G includes 6 Compute Units or 384 stream processors. The chip will feature a TDP of 65W. The 35W Ryzen 3 5400GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.6 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost

You can expect the Ryzen 5 5600G to retail at around $250 US while the Ryzen 3 5300G would target the $150 US price range. Each standard 65W Ryzen 5000G APU will feature a configurable TDP down to 45W for OEMs to fine-tune the chips in different configurations.









As for performance numbers, AMD is touting up to 30-40% gain over competing Intel parts such as the Core i5-10600 and the Core i5-10300 vs the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 3 5300G. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on the other hand is much faster than the Core i7-10700, offering 38% faster content creation, 35% faster productivity, 80% faster compute & 2.17x faster graphics performance.

Interestingly, AMD is still comparing its next-gen APUs to older 10th gen CPUs from Intel and not the new Rocket Lake chips which are based on brand new CPU and GPU cores. The graphics tests are obviously better on the Rocket Lake Xe iGPU and it will be interesting to see how well the Vega iGPU still fares against a modern Intel GPU architecture. Expect to see reviews of these chips by the mid of 2021 when the APUs enter the DIY segment.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 3 5400GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G AMD Ryzen 3 5400G AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores / Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 6/12 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 Base Clock 3.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 4.00 GHz 3.40 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.20 GHz 3.80 GHz 3.80 GHz Boost Clock 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB L2 Cache 2 MB 2 MB 2 MB 3 MB 3 MB 3 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB iGPU Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 8 iGPU Clock 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz TDP 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W Price TBC ~$150 US ~$150 US TBC ~$250 US ~$250 US TBC ~$350 US ~$350 US

News Source: Guru3D