The latest benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Desktop APU have leaked out that show an impressive performance increase over the Renoir lineup. The AMD Cezanne Desktop APU family will be using the Zen 3 core architecture and arrive in the first half of 2021.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU Overclocked To 4.8 GHz & Benchmarked

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne APU was listed over at eBay, last month. The listing gave us much of the details in regards to specifications and preliminary performance numbers. AMD is going to offer a range of desktop APUs within its Cezanne lineup but it seems like the 5700H will end up being the fastest offering however the leaker here says otherwise.

https://t.co/0z9wQHMjNy I don't think 100-000000263-50_Y is 5800G.

I assume it is just more recent revision of 5700G ES, I don't think 5800G do exist. 🤔 — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) March 18, 2021

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G features 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU will carry 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The chip's OPN code is designated as 100-000000263-50 and comes with a boost clock of up to 4.45 GHz. The previous sample that was listed on retail featured the 100-000000263-30 OPN code and this could be a finer revision. As for the clock speeds, the Ryzen 7 5700G should have a base clock of 3.70 GHz and boost beyond 4.4 GHz.

The leaker pushed the chip to 4.8 GHz & used a voltage supply of 1.4V. The leaker also states that he has both chips, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 5800G. He also says that the Ryzen 7 5700G can hit up to 4.7 GHz with a voltage of 1.45 Volts while the Ryzen 7 5800G can break that barrier with ease. We cannot say for sure if the Ryzen 7 5800G exists since the leaker shows no evidence but the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5300G are indeed real.







Coming to the performance numbers, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU was benchmarked within the Cinebench R20 benchmark and scored 589 points in single-core and 5894 points in the multi-core tests. The Ryzen 9 5900X, for comparison, scores 629 points which is close to what the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G scores but only when the latter is overclocked. This puts the lead for the Cezanne APU at around 20% higher than its Renoir-based predecessor, the Ryzen 7 4750G. Other than that, AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G seems to run pretty cool even with a heavy overclock and hits a maximum of 55C under the stress test. It is likely that an AIO liquid cooler was used to achieve these temperatures.