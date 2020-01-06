ASUS has just unveiled its thinnest and lightest gaming notebook to date, the ROG Zephyrus G14, powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPU and AMD's Ryzen 4000 processor. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is also the world's first 14" RTX Gaming laptop, offering stunning visuals and great performance all round.

AMD Ryzen 4000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX Join Forces To Power ASUS's ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Notebook

ASUS is actually launching a range of new AMD Ryzen 4000 mobility processors powered gaming notebooks, including two ROG Zephyrus models and two TUF Gaming models. First, let's look at the ROG Zephyrus G14 which is said to be the world's fastest 14" gaming notebook based on the AMD Ryzen 7nm and NVIDIA GeForce RTX technologies. The key features of the ROG Zephyrus G14 include:

Xbox Series X Rear Ports Shown Off During AMD CES 2020 Press Conference

Small size with a big impact : Compact and portable at only 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, without compromising performance

: Compact and portable at only 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, without compromising performance AniMe Matrix LED personalization : An optional, precision-cut LED on the lid lets users show custom graphics, animations, and other effects.

: An optional, precision-cut LED on the lid lets users show custom graphics, animations, and other effects. Immersive gaming visuals : The first gaming notebook of this size to feature RTX graphics that produce high frame rates for popular games

: The first gaming notebook of this size to feature RTX graphics that produce high frame rates for popular games High refresh or high resolution : A choice of 120Hz refresh rate or WQHD resolution panels allows users to optimize for gaming or content creation.

: A choice of 120Hz refresh rate or WQHD resolution panels allows users to optimize for gaming or content creation. Nonstop speed: Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor featuring the world’s first x86 8-core and 16-thread with advanced power efficiency.

The ROG Zephyrus is a 14" gaming notebook that has very powerful internals. We are looking at an 8 core and 16 thread, AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor which rocks the latest 7nm Zen 2 cores. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS is a binned variant of the Ryzen 7 4800H, offering much better performance in high-end gaming notebooks while offering lower power consumption and generating lower heat too. The CPU is coupled with 32 GB of DDR4 memory running at 3200 MHz. Storage on the laptop includes a single M.2 NVMe (PCIe 3.0) device with up to 1 TB capacities.

For graphics, the ROG Zephyrus G14 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The GPU is rated at a maximum boost clock of 1298 MHz at just 65W which is made full use of with the 120 Hz HD or 60 Hz WQHD display configurations that this notebook rocks. The display supports Freesync technology while the IPs panel is rated at 100% sRGB coverage along with an 85% screen-to-body ratio.

All of this is packed within a body that is 17.9mm thin and weighs in at just 1.6 kg. The Zephyrus G14 packs a total of 209 heatsink fins with a total surface area of 68,868mm2 which are attached to a network of five heat pipes that connect to the CPU, GPU, and VRM. The chassis also makes use of new n-Blade fans which feature 81 blades and keep noise under 45 dB even under Turbo mode.

AMD Launches Radeon RX 5700M And RX 5600M Mobility GPU Lineup

As for I/O, there are a range of features that the ROG Zephyrus has to offer such as two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (1 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery), 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone, and microphone combo jack and the ever so useful Kensington lock. There's a backlit chiclet keyboard with Ergolift technology that tilts the keyboard for a more comfortable experience. The design is also very brilliant on the front which includes a total of 1215 mini LEDs that can be customized with animated GIFs, graphics and custom frame by frame animations for endless personalization options. You can even configure the mini-LEDs to react to audio for brilliant visualization.

There's also Intel WiFi 6 support (Bluetooth v5.0), two 2.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The notebook is shipped with a 180W power adaptor but can also charge over a 65W Type-C adapter for lighter workloads. The laptop is said to be available in two colors, Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey. We will have more information on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 such as pricing and launch timeframe soon.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Eclipse Grey





















ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Moonlight White



















ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 - AMD Ryzen 4000 8 Core, 16 Thread CPU Powered Slim & Affordable Gaming Notebook

ASUS is also launching the more powerful ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming notebook which features a large 15" display with a rated refresh rated of 240 Hz (AMD Freesync). A second variant with a 144 Hz refresh rate is also listed but the resolution of both panels is rated at 1080p HD. The G15 is also powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8 core and 16 thread processor & will be available in two configurations, one with a GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB and one with an RTX 2060 6 GB graphics card. The rest of the specs are similar to the ROG G14 which makes the smaller design even more impressive.











































The key features of the ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming notebook include:

Ultraslim portability : 19.9 mm-thin, 2.1 kg chassis is easy to carry, with USB-C charging and superfast WiFi 6 that offers flexibility for working anywhere

: 19.9 mm-thin, 2.1 kg chassis is easy to carry, with USB-C charging and superfast WiFi 6 that offers flexibility for working anywhere Speed through anything : Up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor has 8 cores and 16 threads to accelerate heavy-duty multitasking, content creation, and more

: Up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor has 8 cores and 16 threads to accelerate heavy-duty multitasking, content creation, and more Silky-smooth graphics : Up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU augmented by ROG Boost up to 1298 MHz at 65 W delivers reliable frame rates for popular games.

: Up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU augmented by ROG Boost up to 1298 MHz at 65 W delivers reliable frame rates for popular games. A stunning display: PANTONE Validated color-accurate displays with up to 240 Hz / 3 ms panels feature AMD FreeSync technology for smooth gaming

The design of the G15 is also in accordance with the gaming vibe, rocking a two-tone, brushed metal design on the front along with a ROG logo. The G15 retains an ultra-slim design, being only 19.9mm thin and weighing in at just 2.1 kg.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptops For Gamers Announced at CES 2020 Too

TUF Gaming notebooks are also getting newer models based on AMD's Ryzen 4000 and Intel's 10th Gen processors. The A15 (15.6") and A17 (17.3") variants feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 series while the F15 (15.6") and F17 (17.3") variants would feature the Intel 10th Gen Core processors. ASUS has not yet detailed which specific CPU variants would be featured in their models but the best guess would be that we will be looking at a range of configurations as these models are aimed at a wider gaming market. Key features of ASUS's TUF Gaming 2020 laptops include:

Next-gen processors for on-the-go performance: The new TUF Gaming laptops have up to the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors or 10th Gen Intel processors

The new TUF Gaming laptops have up to the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors or 10th Gen Intel processors GeForce and FreeSync power high-refresh displays: Up to GeForce RTX 2060 and AMD FreeSync combine for smooth gaming up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Up to GeForce RTX 2060 and AMD FreeSync combine for smooth gaming up to a 144Hz refresh rate Designed for both portability and durability: TUF Gaming is equipped with bigger battery options, a more compact chassis, and military-grade durability

































All notebooks would feature a 1080p IPS-level panel with 144 Hz Freesync support on the 15.6" and 120 Hz on the 17.3" variant. Both models would feature up to 1 TB of SSD, up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 Mhz memory and graphics cards with up to 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM (RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660, RX 5600 XT). The TUF Gaming notebooks would be available in two flavors, Fortress Grey & Bonfire black. Unlike the ROG variants, you will be missing out on WiFi 6 and instead, get WiFi 5 (Bluetooth 5.0), along with a lower array of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Expect more info on these laptops very soon.